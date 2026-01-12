​​A series of avalanches across the French Alps over the weekend of 11–12 January 2026 has killed at least six people, including a British skier who was off-piste without an avalanche transceiver or professional guide, according to French authorities.

The British victim, a man in his 50s, was buried while skiing outside marked slopes at La Plagne in south-eastern France. Rescue teams recovered him after a large-scale search operation, but he could not be revived.

The deaths occurred despite high avalanche warnings issued across much of the Alpine region, prompting renewed concern among officials about the risks of off-piste skiing during unstable snow conditions.

Multiple Fatal Incidents Across the Alps

French emergency services said several avalanches struck ski areas across the Alps in separate incidents over the weekend. In addition to the British skier, a 32-year-old man was killed while skiing off-piste near Vallorcine in the Haute-Savoie region, according to the South China Morning Post.

Further fatalities were reported at Courchevel and in neighbouring areas, where avalanches swept through terrain popular with experienced skiers. Authorities said all incidents were unrelated but occurred during the same period of heightened risk.

Local officials confirmed that rescue teams were deployed across several regions simultaneously, with helicopters, search dogs and mountain rescue specialists involved in recovery efforts.

@imlukesnow The French Alps are going OFF! Widespread totals of .75 to 1.5 m across the northern French and western Swiss Alps, and the storm isn’t over yet. @courchevel_officiel was absolutely bonkers opening up the tram to 2740 m with steep and deep epic couloir laps. Unreal day and the Alps deliver again. Follow me for more coverage of this storm. ♬ original sound - Luke Stone

Courchevel 1850 – a winter wonderland in the French Alps. Snow-covered peaks, serene landscapes, and a sense of calm that feels almost magical. A place where time slows, and the beauty of nature speaks for itself.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kbOWgtOpri — Ian (@IanMaroon) December 25, 2025

British Skier Lacked Key Safety Equipment

Officials at La Plagne confirmed that the British skier was off-piste at the time of the avalanche and was not carrying an avalanche transceiver, a device used to locate people buried under snow. He was also skiing without a professional instructor or mountain guide, according to Sky News.

More than 50 rescuers were involved in the search, which lasted close to 50 minutes. The man was found beneath approximately 2.5 metres of snow and was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency treatment, according to local authorities.

French officials said the lack of safety equipment and professional guidance significantly reduced the chances of survival once the avalanche occurred.

Weather Warnings and Snow Conditions

France's national weather service had issued alerts warning of a high avalanche risk across large parts of the Alps over the weekend. Forecasters said recent snowfall had created unstable layers within the snowpack that could collapse under pressure.

Authorities advised skiers to remain on marked and secured slopes and warned that clear weather conditions could be misleading. Several of the fatal incidents occurred during periods of sunshine and good visibility.

Other Injuries Reported

In addition to the six confirmed deaths, several other skiers were partially buried in separate avalanches during the weekend. Emergency services said some were rescued by companions, while others required evacuation by helicopter.

At least one injured skier was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Officials said investigations were under way into the circumstances of each incident.

Ongoing Response

Regional prefectures and resort authorities have reiterated safety guidance for winter sports enthusiasts, particularly those considering skiing outside designated areas. They stressed the importance of avalanche awareness training, appropriate equipment and monitoring official warnings.

As the Alpine ski season continues, French authorities said conditions would remain under close observation, with further advisories expected if snow stability deteriorates.