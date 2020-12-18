SARS-CoV-2 or the novel coronavirus has led to many speculations and myths. Health experts raced against time to unravel the identity and to better understand the nature of the virus that has already taken the lives of so many people all around the world.

As experts dug deeper into the virus' complex nature, COVID-19 myths that have circulated online were slowly debunked. However, due to the vast reach of the information superhighway, many false claims are still being accessed by unsuspecting users online.

The U.S. News & World Report compiled some of the debunked coronavirus myths which remain in existence online.

Myth #1: Coronavirus was man-made

There have been so many conspiracies online regarding the origin of the SARS-CoV-2. One of them was that it was accidentally leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, before it was discovered and declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Scientists revealed that the most likely source of the virus was a bat.

Myth #2: Masks do not provide protection

Earlier in the pandemic, U.S. officials stated that Americans do not need to buy masks. At the time, they saw a shortage of N95 masks for health workers. However, as the pandemic dragged on, studies pointed out that people must wear face masks to prevent infection. At present, there are still some users on social media that are recirculating Dr. Anthony Fauci's video from March, where he urged people not to wear masks.

Myth #3: It's like the flu

While the seasonal flu and COVID-19 are caused by viruses that come from a family of coronaviruses, SARS-CoV-2, the one that causes COVID-19 is far deadlier. The misinformation that it is similar to the flu has led people to be complacent when it comes to following health protocols. Experts have already shown in a number of studies that the SARS-CoV-2 leads to adverse health effects, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions and with weak immune systems.

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide comprehensive information about COVID-19. Both organisations issue the latest information on the pandemic based on the results of studies of experts.