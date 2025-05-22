In May 2025, former Chicago priest James M. Ray, who has been credibly accused of sexually abusing at least 13 minors, claimed that Pope Leo XIV, then known as Robert Prevost, knowingly approved his move to a monastery located just metres from a Catholic school. The decision allegedly dates back to 2000, when Prevost was head of the Midwest province of the Augustinian order.

Ray, who had been removed from public ministry in 1991, says he was allowed to reside at St. John Stone Friary in Hyde Park, which sits only half a block from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School. His claim has reawakened long-standing concerns about the Catholic Church's historic handling of child abuse and placed Pope Leo XIV's past leadership decisions under sharp scrutiny.

A Papacy Facing Early Turmoil

The election of Pope Leo XIV earlier this year was hailed by some as a chance to reset a Church rocked by decades of scandal. His early messages have leaned heavily on reconciliation, global unity, and increased transparency. But for advocates of clergy abuse survivors, his record tells a more complicated story.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) has been particularly outspoken. In a recent statement, the group accused Pope Leo XIV of failing to act decisively during his time as a Church leader in both the US and Latin America. 'This isn't about punishing a new pope for the past,' said SNAP's Midwest director. 'It's about whether we can trust him to lead with integrity. If he knowingly placed a credibly accused priest next to a school, then we have a problem.'

Conflicting Accounts, Same Result

Ray claims that Prevost personally signed off on his placement at the friary. However, a lawyer for the Augustinian order has disputed this version, stating that the late Cardinal Francis George, then Archbishop of Chicago made the decision.

So far, there is no documented proof showing exactly who authorised the move. But survivor advocates argue that's beside the point: what matters is that parents at the nearby school were never informed. 'You don't hide a man with a known history of abuse in a residential area filled with children,' one survivor said. 'That's not a misstep, it's a betrayal.'

Other Cases Under His Watch

Ray's case isn't the only concern. As leader of the Augustinians, Prevost also oversaw the situation involving Father Richard McGrath, who was accused of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing a student. McGrath remained in his position for years before eventually stepping down. The Church later paid a £1.6 million settlement to the victim.

Later, while serving as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru (2014–2023), Prevost came under fire again. Survivors there say he ignored or downplayed allegations against two priests. Although Prevost has claimed he referred the complaints to the Vatican, it's unclear whether those cases were properly investigated.

Reform Or More of the Same?

In response to the growing criticism, SNAP and other advocacy organisations are calling on Pope Leo XIV to take urgent action. Among their demands: a zero-tolerance policy on abuse, the creation of an independent global truth commission, and mandatory public disclosure of Church leaders involved in shielding known offenders.

'These aren't just mistakes. These are systemic failures,' said one advocate. 'If Pope Leo XIV truly wants to lead a more transparent Church, he must start by confronting his own decisions.' The coming months will be pivotal for Pope Leo XIV. As survivors call for change and the public grow weary of promises unfulfilled, the Church's new leader faces a defining choice: usher in a new era of accountability or risk repeating the painful mistakes of the past.