Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing yet another lawsuit, and this one comes with a truly eyebrow-raising detail: the woman accusing him of sexual assault in 2001 has compared the size of his penis to a Tootsie Roll.

The case has quickly grabbed headlines—not just because of the serious nature of the allegations, but also thanks to the bizarre and oddly specific confectionery comparison. This legal bombshell drops as Combs is already juggling a laundry list of accusations, including abuse, kidnapping, drugging, and sexual coercion.

The Alleged Incident and Its Details: What Happened and When?

The unnamed accuser said she met Diddy in May 2001 and spent time with him at his recording studio, nightclubs, and restaurants. She describes that their relationship was initially casual, but that things turned violent in July of that same year. According to her account, after a night out like any other, she was taken to Diddy's Manhattan apartment.

She recalls that he locked her in a bedroom, held her by the neck, and made threatening remarks about what he was going to do to her, saying 'I'm going to suck the life out of you'. The woman claims Diddy pulled down his trousers, revealing a penis she described as 'the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll'. She states she was overwhelmed and repeatedly asked him to stop, but he continued until he climaxed. She says she managed to leave the room after the assault, with a bodyguard outside pointing her towards the exit.

The woman further claims she was traumatised by the incident, needing therapy to cope with the aftermath of the ordeal. She states that Diddy reached out and called her multiple times after the event, even invited her to a party, though she did not respond to any of those calls. Her account paints a picture of a traumatic event that has left lasting scars.

The Length of a Tootsie Roll and its Role in the Case

According to information from Amazon, each standard size Tootsie Roll is about 3 inches long. This measurement plays a surprising part in the lawsuit, as the woman described Diddy's erect penis as being roughly the size of a 'large Tootsie Roll'. She claimed that this made her feel 'relieved' because she believed it wouldn't cause much pain or harm during the assault. Her statement reflects her belief that the act would be less damaging due to its small size, which she thought of as 'an itty-bitty Diddy'.

The Aftermath of the 'Tootsie Roll' Rape

Diddy, now 55, is currently facing other serious legal challenges, including a federal trial related to sex trafficking and racketeering. The allegations from this 2001 incident add a complex layer to his legal troubles, but as of writing, his team has not yet commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the woman claims that the ordeal has profoundly affected her life, leading to emotional and psychological trauma. Currently, she is seeking damages for her experience. Combs' camp has not responded to any queries at this time.