In a furious escalation of tensions between the Executive Branch and federal investigators, President Donald Trump has launched a blistering attack on the Department of Justice regarding its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The president's latest outburst suggests a deepening rift within Washington, as he demands that federal resources be immediately diverted away from the deceased financier's records and redirected toward his long-standing claims of election fraud.

This confrontation follows a revelation from the DOJ that officials have unearthed a staggering cache of over one million additional documents potentially linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Federal authorities are currently wading through this massive trove of materials, a process mandated by transparency legislation that the president himself signed into law.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump lambasted the department's 'exhaustive' review process, characterising the allocation of manpower as a misdirection of justice. In his view, the continued scrutiny of the sex offender's network serves only to distract from what he considers the nation's most urgent political crises.

'When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc.,' Trump posted, deploying his signature capitalised style to emphasise his frustration. 'The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans'.

The president went further, urging the DOJ to simply 'release all of their names, [and] embarrass them' so the country could move forward. He framed the ongoing investigation as 'another Witch Hunt!!!', accusing his political opponents of weaponising the scandal to overshadow his administration's policy achievements.

Delays Plague Release of One Million Jeffrey Epstein Documents

The Department of Justice's announcement that it had located more than one million additional pages of evidence has thrown the timeline for public disclosure into disarray. Officials have stated that this newly discovered mountain of paperwork related to Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell will require weeks of meticulous review before any release can occur.

This delay has sparked criticism, particularly as the release was mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation President Trump signed into law in November 2025. The Act was designed to shatter the secrecy that has long shrouded the financier's criminal enterprise, promising the public full access to unclassified records.

The department had initially aimed to publish the materials by Dec. 19, but the sheer volume of the discovery forced them to miss this statutory deadline. While a fraction of the records has been made public, heavily redacted sections have left lawmakers and transparency advocates questioning the efficacy of the disclosure process.

Disturbing Claims Resurface in Jeffrey Epstein Court Filings

Despite Trump's assertion that the investigation should embarrass Democrats, the documents released thus far have reignited scrutiny of his own past associations. Legal filings have contained specific references to interactions between the president and Jeffrey Epstein, complicating the political narrative.

According to reports from the BBC, court documents describe an alleged encounter at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort involving a 14-year-old girl. Another filing includes an accusation from a woman claiming the president raped her, allegations that add a sombre and volatile dimension to the unfolding document dump.

The Justice Department has moved to address these explosive details, noting that some materials in the archive 'contain untrue and sensational claims made against President Trump'. In a formal statement, the agency clarified that 'the claims are unfounded and false', seeking to distance the verified investigation from uncorroborated testimony.

The coming weeks promise further volatility as the DOJ continues its laborious review of the million-page cache. For the victims waiting for answers and a public demanding transparency, the delay is merely another chapter in a saga that refuses to fade.