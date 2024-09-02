Traditionally, companies and individuals have to hire an experienced professional or freelancer when they need a graphic designer. Until recently, design resources have been largely inaccessible to amateurs who want to make a design themselves, and many lack the means to pay for a professional's high-quality product on their own.

That's where Shots comes in as a platform that lets users create visually appealing mockups, ads, and slides quickly and easily. Shots offer a range of customisable templates and layouts tailored for social media, websites, and other digital presentations. Users can drag and drop their designs into mockups, apply hand-picked backgrounds, and export polished images made specifically for their designated platforms. It emphasises speed and simplicity, providing pre-made frames, backgrounds, and layouts that adapt to the user's content and is designed to streamline the process of creating professional-looking mockups.

Design Tools For A Digital World

In this increasingly digital world, design is everything. Gaining traction on social media requires eye-catching designs, and several companies are working to offer simple tools to fill this need and make resources more widely available to amateur designers. For example, Canva has found significant success by focusing on social media and poster making, while Figma is an exciting company focused on collaborative design.

Even freely accessible tools like Canva and Figma can't provide formal training for someone looking to create professional-quality designs, and many people lack the time or money to invest in a proper education. Regardless, the need for professional-quality designs is rising constantly, and AI is poised to be the solution.

Shots use AI to enhance the user experience by automatically optimizing mockup designs, intelligently suggesting layouts, colours, and styles that fit the user's content, and making the design process quicker and more intuitive. The platform also uses AI to streamline repetitive tasks, such as resizing or formatting designs for various platforms, enabling users to focus more on creativity.

The integration of AI ensures that even users with limited design experience can produce professional-looking visuals effortlessly. There has long been a demand for this product solution, and the team at Shots' work has helped people and companies establish themselves online through AI assistance. In addition, Shots was accepted into the Founder's University for identifying and seizing upon this gap in the market. Still, because of their success trajectory, they refused the offer to join Founder's University.

Shots Changes The Design Game

Shots uses integrated AI and a simple, intuitive platform to offer users a straightforward process for bringing their vision to life. Shots are working on its AI copilot to guide users through the design process, simplifying the creation of mockups so that any user can walk away with a completed design without relying on costly professionals.

Shots was founded to facilitate the creative process for companies and individuals who lack experience and/or cannot afford to work with a professional to establish their brand or social media presence.

Kamyab Ayanifard started the company on this basis in 2023. When he presented the idea on X (formerly Twitter), it resonated with his audience and blew up. Shots quickly grew to over 60,000 monthly users and collectively generated over 1.5 million designs during the company's short lifetime.

Kamyab Ayanifard: Blending Neuroscience And AI

Kamyab Ayanifard's background in computer science and neuroscience gives him unique insight into the many applications of AI technology. This skill set led him to founding two other successful companies before Shots.

He started CliQ, a tool for students to communicate online rather than through papers and emails, as a challenge to educational bureaucracy. His work at Bubbl involved creating a tool for event brands to reach new heights, reaching $1 million in gross profit in only six months.

Now, he has turned his attention to the design industry, using his previous experience to plan and find Shots.

Where Shots Is Innovating

Shots aims to combine the AI image generation technology spearheaded by MidJourney and other platforms with the modifying design tools of Canva and Figma. These two aspects enable autocomplete designs and the ability to choose from several suggestions. Shots then allows users to take what the AI has generated from their initial idea and adjust it until they have a final product that meets their expectations.

"I really think that is the way forward," Kamyab said in a recent interview, "Having an autocomplete option for your design that uses the power of AI is going to be the next big wave."

The team at Shots is constantly innovating and fine-tuning its AI to realize user design suggestions better, prioritizing a user-friendly experience above all. The company feels that pushing its AI to create more beautiful and appealing designs aligns with the broader trends online, and they are currently looking into colour psychology and compelling typography to train their AI and give users more creative power.

The ability to combine AI image generation with engaging design tools sets Shots apart, and its dedication to innovation ensures that it stays ahead of the competition.

Democratizing Design

Shots' most significant success has been lowering the design industry's barrier to entry. "Democratizing design" is their selling point—it's a tool for anyone with an idea who doesn't have the time, money, or experience to make it a reality. Their AI model enables the propagation of creative potential across their ever-growing user base, whose ideas are being realized more effectively than they could have hoped before.

Looking to the Future

Shots' autocomplete technology is a striking and exciting innovation in the world of design, but its success is based on pushing boundaries and embracing progress. As such, Shots plans to continue introducing new AI tools and updates. Colour psychology and typography are major additions they have planned, which the team at Shots feels will lead to even more visually appealing designs.

Shots also expects to see their form of AI-powered algorithmic autocomplete used for tasks beyond design processes in the future, which is a promising outlook for a company that has placed so much focus on the technology.

With Shots, Kamyab Ayanifard hopes to realize his and his team's goal of making design accessible to everyone. For too long, graphic design has been restricted by cost and experience, but Shots has used AI technology to lower the barrier to entry.