The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a Cyber Monday program for illegal immigrants in the United States, a free flight home and an £800 ($1,000) incentive. To get this, they need to self-deport.

The campaign, presented in a retro 1990s holiday-style advertisement, is encouraging voluntary departures while also allowing participants to potentially return legally in the future. DHS said the offer can be redeemed through its CBP Home App, which is an easier way of arranging travel and receiving the cash incentive, claiming this is a 'holiday gift' for both immigrants and taxpayers.

A Holiday Deal for Self-Deportation?

The DHS described the promotion as the 'holiday deal of a lifetime', framing it as a festive opportunity for illegal immigrants to leave the country voluntarily.

According to FOX News, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the CBP Home App offers 'a fantastic gift this holiday season, a free flight home, an £800 ($1,000) bonus, and the potential opportunity to return to the United States legally'. She explained that the initiative was made possible thanks to the 'generosity' of American taxpayers, positioning it as a win-win for families considering self-deportation.

Participants who comply may also have any civil fines or penalties forgiven, which makes it easier for them to return to the US.

How the Program Works

The CBP Home App is designed to make the process fast and simple.

Immigrants simply enter their personal information, and DHS arranges and pays for the return journey. Once travel is confirmed, the £800 ($1,000) bonus is issued.

McLaughlin noted that if the information provided is accurate, an individual could secure a free flight home within approximately ten days. She cautioned, however, that delays could still happen due to incomplete data, ineligibility, or missing travel documents.

DHS urged illegal immigrant volunteers to ensure accurate reporting for a smooth and timely exit from the country.

DHS Steps in to Manage Illegal Immigrants

The DHS initiative is tied to the Trump administration's management of illegal immigration, besides the ICE crackdown.

According to McLaughlin, around two million illegal immigrants have already self-deported since the programme's launch. To appeal to more people, DHS' new Cyber Monday promotion is described as 'the best gift that an illegal immigrant can give themselves and their family', encouraging voluntary compliance over violent enforcement measures.

'Your choice is simple: Choose self-deportation and reap the rewards, or stay here and continue breaking our laws, which will lead to you being arrested and deported', McLaughlin stressed.

While the department framed the initiative as a choice, the message of take advantage of the self-deportation offer or face potential arrest and removal may not be received well, especially since there have been arrests in green card interviews. At the same time, American taxpayers are not happy that their tax money is being given to immigrants to go back to their country.

Speaking to taxpayers, McLaughlin explained that the new programme is a 'historic work to reverse the illegal alien invasion facilitated by the Biden administration'.

The programme, she explained, has already facilitated tens of thousands of voluntary departures, with the CBP Home App making the experience easier.