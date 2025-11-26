Anti-ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) commercial has been launched and paid for by the Women's March in hopes that this campaign will urge ICE agents to 'walk away' from their duties, sending a significant message to fathers going home to their young child, asking, 'Daddy, how was your day?' The advertisement airs across several major networks and streaming platforms.

The Anti-ICE Commercial

The campaign, entitled 'What Will You Say?' begins broadcasting today across major channels including Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Palm Beach, Florida — notably on Trump's preferred channel near his home — as well as on Hulu and Peacock in Chicago.

The 60-second advertisement opens with a young girl colouring at home while Kristi Noem delivers her anti-immigrant rhetoric on television in the background.

The moment she notices the front door opening, she runs to her father — an ICE agent in uniform returning from work — hugs him, and asks, 'Daddy, how was your day?'

A text flashes on screen: 'What will you say when she asks about your day?'

The tone quickly shifts as the commercial cuts first to an agent smashing a car window, then to real-life footage of ICE raids.

The scenes show people being forcibly removed from their homes, capturing the fear and disruption caused by enforcement actions.

A voiceover took over, 'A mask can't hide you from your neighbours, your children, and God. They'll know. You can walk away before the shame follows you home.'

In addition, the campaign's YouTube description emphasises the moral stakes:

'A mask can't hide your shame forever. ICE agents are being recruited everywhere online and in person. Immigrants are being kidnapped, families are being ripped apart, and communities are living in fear.

It continues, 'Before you accept the sign-on bonus to terrorise families, ask yourself: When your kids ask what you did at work today, what will you say? When your neighbour is dragged away in handcuffs, what will you say? When you're asked what you did to protect your community from fascism, what will you say? Because history never forgets. And neither will we.'

The Message of the 'What Will You Say?' Ad

The advertisements serve as a direct counter to Kristi Noem's national recruitment commercials, which encourage migrants to self-deport and expand ICE's workforce.

The Women's March hopes the campaign speaks to officers struggling with guilt, burnout, or moral conflict, offering an alternative perspective to the recruitment messaging.

The agency has been grappling with resignations and disillusionment among its personnel.

In Palm Beach, the ad is broadcast near Mar-a-Lago, targeting a high-visibility audience as Florida has the highest number of local agencies working with ICE enforcement programmes, making it a key location for the campaign.

On the Charlotte Observer's report, Rachel O'Leary Carmona, Executive Director of Women's March and Women's March WIN, said in a press release:

'ICE is trying to fill its ranks en masse without fixing what's broken. We want the public to see what unchecked recruitment and failing morale really mean for communities across America. We want to shed light on the ramifications of a federal agency prioritising volume over vetting to appease the Trump administration. And we want to let ICE agents know that they can choose conscience over complicity.'

Recent ICE activity demonstrates the agency's aggressive tactics. In North Carolina, a US citizen was arrested in a Charlotte shopping centre by masked agents, while elsewhere, car windows were smashed and workplaces raided.

Immigrants continue to live in fear of venturing outside for ordinary tasks, including visiting stores or attending church. Nationwide, people attending routine immigration appointments, including green card interviews, have been detained.

In Chicago, a daycare worker was forcibly removed during morning drop-off, only to be released days later.

By confronting ICE officers with the human consequences of their work, the Women's March hopes to inspire reflection and action.

The 'What Will You Say?' campaign underscores the emotional and moral impact of immigration enforcement, appealing both to agents' consciences and to the wider public's awareness of the issue.