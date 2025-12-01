A routine administrative step toward permanent residency has turned into a detention operation for multiple families in San Diego, with federal agents handcuffing the spouses of US military personnel during their green card interviews. Witnesses describe scenes of confusion and distress as applicants, many of whom believed they were on the final path to legalisation, were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents inside US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) facilities.

The arrests mark a significant departure from established protocols, where marriage-based interviews for immediate relatives of US citizens were historically treated as low-risk proceedings. Legal experts warn that the shift, which targets individuals with no criminal record beyond visa overstays, effectively weaponises the legal immigration process against those attempting to regularise their status.

Shock and Betrayal for Military Families

Retired Marine Staff Sergeant Samuel Shasteen described the moment his wife was detained as a betrayal. 'I kind of feel betrayed,' he told reporters after ICE agents entered the interview room and cuffed his wife, Chanidaphon Sopimpa, in front of their family.

The arrests have left spouses, many of them with no criminal record, detained—shattering a long-held understanding that marriage-based green card interviews were safe. Immigrants holding newborns, parents of U.S. citizens, and the partners of military personnel are among those now at risk.

Immigration lawyers have called the shift a 'drastic policy change.' As noted by one firm's guide to the 2025–2026 arrests, what had been a de facto safe zone for immediate relatives of U.S. citizens is now being treated as a potential point of enforcement.

Legal Context: The 'Trap' Dynamic

According to legal advisories circulating in San Diego, the wave of arrests began around 12 November 2025. Over the following days, several dozen green card applicants—including military spouses—were taken into custody.

What appears to have changed is a combination of more aggressive enforcement and real-time data-sharing between USCIS and ICE. The new practice treats visa overstays—even for lawful entrants—as grounds for immediate detention. Lawyers say this effectively ends decades of custom under which green-card interviews for immediate relatives were viewed as low-risk safe zones.

Detentions Despite No Criminal History

The spouses detained reportedly had no criminal or violent history. In many cases, their only immigration 'offence' was a visa overstay—a common occurrence given the lengthy green-card application process.

Legal experts note that under INA §245(a), spouses of US citizens who entered the country legally (with a visa) are typically eligible to adjust their status to permanent resident, even if that visa has since expired. The recent enforcement actions appear to bypass this standard relief, prioritising immediate removal over the adjudication of the residency petition.

One attorney described the arrests as simply targeting 'visa overstays', noting that if an applicant is out of status, ICE is now choosing to execute arrests directly at the interview stage.

Systemic Implications

Immigration attorneys and advocates are mobilising. Many warn that this enforcement approach undermines trust in a system designed to regularise families. If the interview process is perceived as a trap, eligible applicants may be driven further underground, refusing to engage with the government for fear of separation.

Some lawmakers have raised alarms about the impact on military readiness and recruitment—arguing that breaking up military families could erode confidence among service members who were once led to believe their spouses' residency status was protected.

For the families involved, the toll is deeply personal: sudden separation, legal uncertainty, lost job days, and the trauma of handcuffs during what was supposed to be a moment of joy.

What This Means for Others With Green Card Interviews

Anyone with an upcoming green card interview, especially in San Diego, should be aware that the interview itself can now trigger enforcement action. Lawyers urge applicants to consult immigration counsel and prepare for every possibility.

For foreign-born spouses of US citizens, even lawful entry and documented marriage may no longer guarantee safety during the status-adjustment process. The 'American dream' of permanence may now come with unexpected and painful human costs.