On 28 November 2025, US President Donald Trump used his Thanksgiving message on Truth Social to warn Americans about immigration, calling migrants a 'refugee burden' as he linked national instability to the death of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom.

He addressed the country hours after confirming the 20-year-old's death in Washington, saying her killing showed how migration had become a national security failure.

He repeated claims about crime and stressed that the country faced rising threats. He said this while urging stricter action at the border and promising new policies.

READ MORE: Guard Death Sparks Trump Vow To End All Federal Benefits And Subsidies To Noncitizens

Trump Calls Migrants 'Refugee Burden'

Trump opened his message with a long criticism of the current immigration system. He said the country had been weakened by what he described as uncontrolled migration.

'This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America', said the American leader.

He claimed millions of foreign-born residents were relying on public support. Trump said this pressure created strain in housing, hospitals, and schools. The US President added that the migration was the main cause of social problems.

He pointed to crime and community tensions. He argued that migrants were creating financial burdens. Trump also mentioned that some US states, such as Minnesota, were facing challenges linked to new arrivals.

Trump claimed that some migrants came from unstable regions. He said many were entering as asylum seekers. He argued that the system had no capacity to process them. He said the situation was damaging communities.

POTUS Threatens Third World Migration Pause

Trump said he would impose a permanent migration pause on Third World countries. He said this break would help the system recover.

He promised to reverse immigration decisions from the previous administration. He said he would remove migrants who did not meet his standards for national security and economic contribution. He called these changes essential.

He said he would end federal support for noncitizens. He warned that he would revoke citizenship from migrants who threatened domestic stability. Trump also said he would deport individuals seen as security risks.

He repeated that only 'reverse migration' could fix current issues. He warned migrants that they 'won't be here for long'. He said he planned to restore what he called border order and public safety.

Trump Slams Officials Supporting Migrants

Trump criticised officials who supported current migration policies. He said some leaders were avoiding action. He targeted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, accusing him of failing to respond to issues involving Somali refugees. He said the state needed stronger leadership.

Trump also attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar. He linked her to immigration concerns and criticised her comments on national policy. He repeated accusations about her views of the country. He claimed her approach encouraged weak border enforcement.

Trump said leaders who avoided confronting migration had placed communities at risk.

Trump's Remarks Come After Sarah Beckstrom's Death

Trump's remarks came after the death of Sarah Beckstrom. She was a 20-year-old member of the West Virginia National Guard. She and fellow guardsman Andrew Wolfe were shot near Farragut Square in Washington on Wednesday. Trump confirmed her death during a Thanksgiving call. He said she was a respected service member.

Authorities arrested Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan migrant who arrived under special protections. Officials said charges would be upgraded. Federal agencies suspended Afghan immigration processing and began reviewing green cards from 19 countries under security review.

Beckstrom enlisted on 26 June 2023 and served with the 863rd Military Police Company. She had volunteered for Washington duty during Thanksgiving. West Virginia leaders expressed grief and support for her family, as well as for Wolfe, who remains injured.