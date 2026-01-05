Leonardo DiCaprio had to accept the Desert Palm Achievement Award remotely after becoming stranded in St Barts because of airspace restrictions tied to U.S. military action in Venezuela.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner was scheduled to attend the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday night to receive the honour for his performance in "One Battle After Another."

However, he remained unable to depart the Caribbean island where he had been vacationing with family and friends over the New Year period.

A spokesperson for the Palm Springs International Film Festival confirmed his absence in a statement, according to Variety.

'Leonardo DiCaprio is unable to join us in person tonight due to unexpected travel disruptions and restricted airspace,' the statement read.

What Caused the Travel Disruptions

The travel complications stemmed from widespread airspace restrictions affecting Southern California following a U.S. military operation in Venezuela.

Palm Springs International Airport announced on Saturday that departing flights were under a ground stop due to Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control issues impacting the region.

'An FAA air traffic control issue is impacting Southern California airspace today,' the airport stated in a post on X. 'Departing flights are currently under a ground stop. Aircraft have been able to arrive, though some inbound flights have diverted, and delays are expected.'

The airport clarified that the situation was not specific to Palm Springs and was affecting multiple Southern California airports.

PSP TRAVEL ALERT: FAA air traffic control issue impacting SoCal airspace today. Departing flights are under a ground stop. Aircraft have been able to arrive, though some inbound flights have diverted and delays are expected. Check with your airline for the latest flight status. pic.twitter.com/rHIIvgM9y9 — Palm Springs International Airport (@flyPSP) January 3, 2026

DiCaprio Delivers Remote Acceptance Speech

Despite his absence from the ceremony, DiCaprio sent a recorded acceptance speech that was played at the gala.

In the video, shared by Variety on X, the actor emphasised the importance of preserving traditional cinema.

'Movies are still meant to be experienced together in a theatre. Right now, that belief matters more than ever,' DiCaprio said in his speech.

'Original films are harder to make and harder to protect, but movies still matter. Not the content, but cinema, stories made by people meant to be shared in a dark room in a communal experience.'

Leonardo DiCaprio accepts his Desert Palm Achievement Award remotely due to air travel restrictions in Venezuela: "Movies are still meant to be experiences together in a theater. Right now, that belief matters more than ever." pic.twitter.com/sPcxeoqn5s — Variety (@Variety) January 4, 2026

The Venezuela Connection

The timing of the airspace disruptions coincided with a major geopolitical development involving Venezuela.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday morning that U.S. forces had conducted a large-scale military strike in Venezuela, resulting in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

According to reports, Maduro and Flores arrived in New York on Sunday and will face narcoterrorism and weapons charges in the Southern District of New York.

The military action prompted widespread travel restrictions across the region, affecting air traffic along the Eastern seaboard and Southern California.

Award Season Success for One Battle After Another

DiCaprio received the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which has emerged as a frontrunner during awards season.

The film, which tells the story of an ex-revolutionary forced back into his former life to rescue his daughter, has earned over £164 million ($205 million, $256 million) at the global box office.

On the same day as the Palm Springs ceremony, the National Society of Film Critics named One Battle After Another Best Picture of 2025.

DiCaprio was also nominated for Best Actor at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Named the "Best Film of the Year" by The New York Times. Chase Infiniti and Leonardo DiCaprio lead an incredible cast in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” in what The New Yorker calls “a feast of inspired and dedicated acting." Nominated for 14 Critics Choice… pic.twitter.com/X9z0cU9riz — One Battle After Another (@onebattlemovie) December 23, 2025

Star-Studded Festival Continues

The Palm Springs International Film Festival, which runs from 2 January to 11 January, proceeded with its awards gala despite DiCaprio's absence.

Other honourees and attendees at the ceremony included Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Adam Sandler, Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne, and Ethan Hawke.

The festival also featured screenings and discussions for Oscar-buzzy projects, including Frankenstein, Sentimental Value, and Hamnet.

The festival organisers expressed disappointment at DiCaprio's inability to attend whilst praising his contributions to cinema. They said his talent and dedication to the craft continue to inspire.