The death of former US Vice-President Dick Cheney has reignited tensions in Washington, with Donald Trump's White House accused of delivering a cold, perfunctory response.

While political leaders across the spectrum—including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris —praised Cheney's decades of public service, Trump's administration issued only a brief condolence note, seen by many as an intentional slight after Cheney revealed he had voted for Harris in the previous election.

According to sources close to the administration, there was an 'icy' environment inside the White House, implying that the restrained response was not an accident but a deliberate decision to distance Trump's team from a man long viewed as part of the establishment that opposed him.

A Frosty and Calculated Silence

According to reports, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's official statement was extremely brief, extending customary sympathies to the Cheney family but not addressing Dick Cheney's political career or decades of government service. There was no broadcast tribute, social media message, or statement from the President, sparking discussion among political insiders.

A senior aide reportedly stated that Trump was 'not interested in hypocrisy,' believing that paying public tribute to Cheney would contradict his own stance against 'the old Republican elite.' The decision contrasts sharply with the flood of public tributes from George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris herself, all of whom praised Cheney's role in shaping American defence and diplomacy.

Political analysts perceive Trump's gesture, or lack thereof, as a manner of cementing his status as an anti-establishment symbol. 'It's a political message wrapped in restraint,' according to analyst Helen Porter. 'Trump doesn't forgive betrayal, even in death.'

The Long Rift Between the Trumps and the Cheneys

Tensions between Dick Cheney and Donald Trump have existed for years, particularly since the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Cheney publicly accused Trump of 'undermining democracy' and later backed his daughter Liz Cheney's high-profile condemnation of the former president's actions.

Dick Cheney stated in a private interview that he had voted for Kamala Harris, solidifying his isolation from the Republican mainstream. Trump supporters interpreted it as evidence of treason, and the resentment apparently lasted until Cheney's death.

Political historian Mark Beech pointed out that Cheney's vote for Harris was more than just a protest. It was a message. 'He was a symbol of the establishment rejecting Trump's brand of populism, and Trump never forgot that.'

Inside the 'Icy' White House Mood

Following Cheney's death, sources depict a gloomy but unemotional mood at the White House. Staff personnel stated that flags were lowered to half-mast in accordance with protocol, but no internal memorial or presidential statement was arranged. 'There was no mood of reflection,' one insider said. 'If anything, it felt like the administration wanted to move on quietly.'

Social media comments mirrored the political divide. Others agreed with the administration, claiming Trump was correct to avoid 'fake mourning' for someone who openly opposed him.

A Death That Revives Political Divisions

Cheney's passing has reignited debate in the Republican Party over loyalty, legacy, and power. For some, it serves as a reminder of the growing ideological divide between conventional conservatives and Trump's populist movement. Others saw it as an example of Trump's unwillingness to follow Washington's unspoken etiquette rules.

'Trump's silence is symbolic,' Beech explained. 'It is no longer about Cheney; it is about who controls the Republican narrative.'

As Americans reflect on the life of the controversial former vice-president, Trump's White House's 'icy' response may come to symbolise how the modern GOP deals with its own internal ghosts, not with warmth or reconciliation, but with cold calculation and a firm grasp of political memory.