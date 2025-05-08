In the world of pop culture, rumours can spread faster than the latest chart hit. Recently, a swirl of speculation has centred around Selena Gomez, her fiancé Benny Blanco, and a woman named Theresa Marie.

The question that's got everyone talking is: Did Benny Blanco cheat on Selena with her closest friend?

The TikTok Moment That Sparked The Rumours

It all started on 24 March 2025, when TikToker Harry Daniels uploaded a video that quickly went viral. Harry's videos often involve him approaching celebrities, sometimes singing, with celebrities often laughing along. In this clip, he was in Los Angeles. In the video, the Tiktoker starts singing Selena Gomez's 'Same Old Love', as he notices Benny Blanco sitting nearby with Theresa Marie.

Blanco then asked, 'Are you just following me at this point?' to which Daniels responded, 'I want to be at the wedding,' prompting a wave of online speculation. The video, which has amassed over 2.4 million likes, led viewers to believe that Benny was on a secret date with Theresa Marie, Selena's friend. Comments flooded in, with some suggesting Benny looked uncomfortable.

Fans saw this as a sign that something might be amiss, but there's no concrete proof of any wrongdoing. Both Gomez and Blanco had just released a new album, 'I Said I Love You First', which added to the narrative that all might be innocent.

The Instagram Unfollow and Dinner Sightings

Further fuel was added when Gomez unfollowed Theresa Marie on Instagram. Theresa Marie continues to follow Gomez on Instagram, but Gomez's decision to unfollow her raised eyebrows. The pairing's history stretches back over five years, with Gomez once describing Theresa as her 'best friend' in a heartfelt post. The two launched a swimwear brand together, and Theresa was a trusted confidante during Gomez's health struggles.

The recent change in their online relationship has left many pondering whether something more serious has developed behind the scenes. Gomez's recent comments on feeling 'alone' after her breakup with Justin Bieber, and her emotional connection with Benny Blanco, have only added layers to the story.

Who Is Theresa Marie Mingus?

Theresa Marie Mingus is not just a random name thrown into the mix; she is a figure with a long history alongside Selena Gomez. Starting as Gomez's assistant, Theresa quickly became a close friend and business partner. Their joint venture in 2019, Krahs Swim, was more than a brand; it was a symbol of empowerment and shared trust.

Over the years, Theresa has been seen supporting Gomez through various life events, often labelled by fans as her 'second sister'. However, things seemed to have changed recently. Fans noticed Theresa's online activity and her meetings with Benny Blanco, which many interpreted as signs of a deeper story.

Most notably, claims circulated that Benny Blanco had subscribed to Theresa's OnlyFans account, a story that gained traction after screenshots surfaced online. The rumours sparked discussions about whether Blanco's actions indicated simply friendship or perhaps extended into something more.

The Growing Web of Speculation

The situation escalated when Theresa was seen hanging out at Benny Blanco's house, alone, and posting stories with a magazine cover featuring him. Fans couldn't help but question why she was spending so much time with Gomez's fiancé, especially without Gomez present.

Selena Gomez has yet to comment publicly on the matter. Her silence, combined with the unfollowing and sightings, has kept fans guessing. Whether it's a misunderstanding, a simple friendship, or something more complicated remains unknown.