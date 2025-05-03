Selena Gomez has reportedly unfollowed her long-time friend and former assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, on Instagram, prompting widespread speculation over the current state of their relationship. The move comes amidst rumours that Gomez's fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, may have grown too close to Theresa during the singer's absence.

According to DailyMail.com, fans first noticed the unfollow when they observed that Theresa was no longer among Gomez's followers. However, Theresa still follows Gomez and, notably, continues to be followed by Benny Blanco.

The drama reportedly intensified after social media users alleged that Blanco had subscribed to Theresa's OnlyFans account and had been spotted dining with her alone. Additional claims emerged suggesting that Theresa had visited Blanco's residence while Gomez was away. While none of the parties involved have publicly commented, the timing of the unfollow has fuelled fan speculation over a possible rift.

On 10 March 2025, Theresa posted photos featuring herself, Gomez, and another friend, Anna Collins, enjoying a birthday celebration. The post, accompanied by a simple heart emoji, appeared to reflect their continued closeness at the time. However, that now stands in stark contrast to the current online distance between the pair.

The rumoured tension has sparked viral discourse on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. One TikTok user claimed to have footage of Theresa and Blanco dining together, further igniting theories of a possible falling out. Fans also highlighted that Gomez's decision to unfollow Theresa was not mirrored by either Theresa or Blanco, both of whom still follow one another on Instagram.

Public opinion has been split. Some fans have expressed concern about the alleged dynamics between Gomez, Blanco, and Mingus, with one viral post reading, 'This is what happens when a beautiful woman gives an ugly man a chance.' Others speculated the pair may have simply been planning a surprise or private moment for Gomez, downplaying the idea of a betrayal.

Gomez and Theresa's friendship spans several years. In a 2019 Instagram tribute, Gomez praised Theresa, stating: 'She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman... I love you and I am so proud of you.' Their relationship, once thought unshakable, now appears uncertain under public scrutiny.

For now, neither Gomez, Blanco, nor Mingus have released statements, and the speculation continues to play out across social media platforms.