As Netflix's beloved reality makeover series Queer Eye approaches its 10th and final season, speculation rapidly spread online about whether Karamo Brown might be departing the show.

Social media buzzed with claims that Brown, one of the original 'Fab Five', was distancing himself from his co‑stars and possibly leaving the flagship series after nearly a decade. Much of this chatter centred around his absence from recent promotional interviews.

Brown Skips Interviews Over Mental Health

Brown's most recent actions sparked headlines when he abruptly pulled out of scheduled press appearances on CBS Mornings and Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on 20 January, just hours before they were due to air. His absence was attributed to concerns over his mental health.

In a statement relayed by CBS Mornings host Gayle King, Brown explained that his choice to pull out was rooted in a need to focus on and protect his mental health 'from people or a world who seek to destroy it.' Reportedly, he was also concerned about 'being bullied' during the interviews.

An email from Brown's assistant to the Today show further clarified that he had 'felt mentally and emotionally abused for years' and had been advised by his therapist not to attend the high‑pressure publicity events.

Brown followed up with a pre-recorded video message to audiences, emphasising gratitude for the show's supporters and encouraging viewers to tune in to the final season. In it, he reiterated a theme familiar to fans: 'Love yourselves and protect yourselves', adding, 'That's why I'm here at home and not there.'

Co‑Stars Respond to Brown's Absence

Brown's decision to skip the press engagements took his co‑stars by surprise. During live interviews on CBS Mornings and Today, several of his colleagues responded openly to his absence.

Antoni Porowski described the moment as 'surprised is a fair understatement', while acknowledging that long‑term relationships, even within a television family, can be complex. Jonathan Van Ness echoed support for Brown's self‑care focus, stating: 'He has taught people to centre what they need and I'm actually really proud of him.'

While Brown's distancing from some cast members on social media has fuelled additional speculation about off‑screen rifts, neither Brown nor the show's producers have confirmed that he will leave Queer Eye entirely. For now, he remains featured in the final season itself, and his recent actions appear tied more to personal boundaries than a formal exit.

Karamo Brown, one of the “Fab Five” of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” did not participate in this morning’s interview with the cast, writing to CBS Mornings that he hopes people remember to “protect their mental health/peace.”



Brown’s assistant told CBS Mornings that the expert was… pic.twitter.com/oDDtlo8Y7v — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 20, 2026

'Queer Eye' Returns for Final Season

Queer Eye is a Netflix reality television series rebooted in 2018 from the original 2003 show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The format pairs five specialists — collectively known as the 'Fab Five' — with participants seeking life and style makeovers, blending practical advice with emotional support. Brown serves as the culture and lifestyle expert, alongside Porowski (food and wine) and Van Ness (grooming), as well as, Tan France (fashion) and Jeremiah Brent (design).

Season 10 was widely announced as the final chapter of the series in 2025, with the season premiere scheduled for 21 January 2026 on Netflix. Despite mounting off‑screen drama, the show's narrative arc continues, celebrating the transformations of participants and the impact the series has had over a decade.