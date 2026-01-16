Lawyers representing Justin and Hailey Bieber have issued a legal warning to a TikTok creator who posted a series of videos analysing the couple's marriage, according to reports. The move has once again brought the focus back to a growing clash between celebrity privacy and viral 'internet psychology.'

The warning follows weeks of content posted by Julie Theis, a TikTok user who presents herself as a psychologist and relationship analyst. Since December 2025, Theis has published multiple videos suggesting the Biebers' relationship shows signs of emotional abuse, codependency and psychological imbalance.

Her commentary, often framed as professional analysis, gained traction across TikTok and Instagram.

According to reports, the couple's attorney, Evan Spiegel, sent Theis a cease-and-desist letter on 13 January, accusing her of spreading defamatory statements presented as medical or psychological conclusions without any personal knowledge of the couple.

Did Hailey Reposted Theis' Videos?

The controversy escalated on 12 January, when Hailey Bieber allegedly reposted one of Theis' videos by mistake, then quickly deleted it. Eventually, screenshots circulated widely, pushing Theis' content into a much larger audience and triggering intense debate about the couple's marriage.

Theis' videos include speculative breakdowns of Justin Bieber's mental health and claims that Hailey Bieber enables harmful dynamics in their relationship. None of the videos cite direct sources or personal interactions with either party, relying instead on public appearances, interviews, and social media clips.

Legal experts noted that while commentary on public figures is common online, problems arise when creators present speculation as a professional diagnosis, particularly when framed as a clinical conclusion.

Inside the Legal Warning

According to reports, on 14 January, the cease-and-desist letter accused Theis of making 'false and damaging assertions' while implying professional authority. The letter reportedly warned that continued posting could result in legal action if the content was not removed or corrected.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's lawyers are warning of potential lawsuits against a TikTok "psychologist" Julie Theis who makes defamatory videos about the couple.



— In the United States, it is illegal and unethical for a psychologist to give a diagnosis without knowing the patient. pic.twitter.com/jMFjIZAMWN — Hailey Bieber Facts (@haileysfacts) January 14, 2026

The Biebers' legal team did not accuse Theis of harassment but focused on the defamatory nature of diagnosing individuals she has never treated or evaluated. The letter also challenged her use of professional language that could mislead viewers into believing the claims were medically grounded.

Meanwhile, neither Justin nor Hailey Bieber has publicly commented on the letter.

The TikTok Creator Responds

Following TMZ's report, Theis responded publicly across TikTok and Instagram on 14 January, defending her videos and rejecting the claims made by the Biebers' legal team. She maintained that her content fell under commentary and education, not defamation.

In subsequent posts on 15 January, Theis continued publishing videos addressing the controversy, stating she would not be intimidated into silence. Her response drew mixed reactions online, with some users praising her for 'speaking openly,' while others questioned her qualifications and ethics.

Theis has not indicated whether she intends to comply with the legal warning.

The Debate Around 'Internet Diagnosis'

The dispute has fueled a broader conversation about the rise of 'internet diagnoses' on platforms like TikTok, where creators analyse celebrities' relationships, trauma, and mental health in short-form videos that often reach millions. Many break down body language, appearances, clothing and the way the celebrity just exists in public space.

Critics argue that the format rewards certainty over nuance, encouraging creators to present speculative opinions as professional insight. Meanwhile, supporters counter that public figures invite scrutiny by sharing aspects of their lives.

According to some experts, there is a grey area between free speech and defamation, especially when mental health terminology is used outside clinical settings. Although according to Theis, she has an MS in Psychology, that hasn't stopped many from questioning her content, where she breaks down high-profile couples' relationships, such as Hailey and Justin Bieber.