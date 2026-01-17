In an era where every second of personal trauma can be monetised for digital engagement, the line between authentic vulnerability and calculated performance has become increasingly blurred. A TikTok user known as @_youmia recently found herself at the centre of this modern cultural debate after posting a video of herself allegedly suffering a severe panic attack during mid-flight turbulence.

Her post went viral, but the reactions were harsh and unforgiving as many did not believe her. Others shared similar content mocking her for filming herself while suffering from anxiety, noting that it would not be possible for someone experiencing actual panic attacks to do so. The TikToker, however, was adamant that she was having a panic attack and doubled down on her position in a follow-up video.

'It Was Real'

Following a wave of intense scrutiny, TikToker @_youmia posted a follow-up video to address allegations that her panic attack on the plane was fake. She apologised to fellow passengers who may have been distressed by her audible screaming, acknowledging that her reaction likely made the journey 'uncomfortable' for others. She maintained, however, that what she was experiencing at the time was an actual panic attack.

'I'm sorry to disappoint you guys, but it was real,' she stated, insisting that the intensity of her reaction was an involuntary manifestation of deep-seated trauma.

'Just because it doesn't look like anxiety that you know or maybe because you were never in a situation where you were afraid of flying doesn't mean you get to decide whether my anxiety was real or not.'

She explained that her fear of flying is rooted in a previous aviation disaster involving extreme turbulence that resulted in over 100 injuries and one death. During that incident, the plane reportedly 'dipped down 54 metres'. She was in the aircraft lavatory and ended up with a fractured spine and head injuries.

'This is why I'm so paranoid with the sensation when the plane goes downwards,' she explained, noting that even minor turbulence triggers a life-or-death survival response.

Accusations of Rehearsed Reactions

The TikToker decided to upload a follow-up video after receiving intense backlash from other netizens, who claimed she was overreacting because people with actual panic attacks would not scream and react the way she did. Detractors argued that a person in the throes of a genuine medical emergency would be unable to maintain the camera angle or ensure they remained perfectly in frame.

Critics pointed out that her reaction appeared 'rehearsed', suggesting the scream was timed for maximum dramatic effect rather than being a spontaneous outburst. They also questioned how she managed to maintain eye contact with the camera throughout the incident.

'Going back and rewatching your panic attack and then video editing it and then posting it, it makes it even harder to believe if she was actually having one,' one said in a reaction video. 'And also the constant eye contact at the camera during it. Like, it's so hard just to believe that it's fully authentic.'

The creator countered these claims by explaining that she has been attempting to document her journey with aviophobia for two years. She admitted to editing the clip for humour before posting, which she believes may have removed necessary context.

'I edited the video and post it because I thought it was funny, but I guess I cropped too much things out of it, everyone thinks it's fake,' she said, defending her right to document her personal struggles.

Social Media Users Mock Incident

The backlash has evolved into a broader digital trend, with numerous TikTok users creating parodies of the original footage. These creators have utilised the original audio of her screaming to film themselves in mundane or obviously safe situations, effectively mocking the perceived absurdity of her reaction.

This wave of satire has further polarised the platform, with some viewing it as harmless comedy and others seeing it as a cruel invalidation of mental health struggles. In her response, the TikToker urged the public to refrain from judging experiences they do not personally understand.

She emphasised that 'fear looks different for everyone' and argued that others' inability to relate does not make her suffering any less valid. Despite the mockery, she maintained that her primary goal was to show other anxious flyers that they are not alone in their phobias.