A bizarre rumour involving Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has gripped social media in recent days, pulling millions of users into a whirlwind of speculation over a relationship label that does not exist. What began as a satirical post claiming the actresses had announced a 'non-demi-curious semi-binary' relationship quickly spiralled into one of the week's most shared entertainment stories. The claim spread so rapidly, and with such confidence, that many readers believed it to be a legitimate disclosure rather than a fabricated headline lifted from a parody page.

The post has raised concerns and questions about the speed at which misinformation travels through celebrity fan communities. With both actresses prominently in the public eye through their partnership in Wicked: For Good, anything regarding their personal lives tends to attract both scrutiny and fascination online. This latest rumour proved no exception.

How Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Rumour Took Hold Online

The false claim originated from The Lamented, a Facebook page that openly identifies as a satire outlet. Before its rebranding, the page was known as Wakefield News, which was a title similar to the classical news pattern and might have misled some of the casual readers. Its profile states that it is a place 'where truth goes to die and sarcasm reigns supreme', specialising in what it calls unreliable and humorous storytelling.

The now-viral post appeared in late November and used a news-style headline along with an invented quote. After the pictures were posted on TikTok, X, and Instagram, the all-important satire disclaimer was omitted, leaving only the humorous statement provided by the page. Social media users shared the image widely, some believing it to be a genuine entertainment news report. Searches for the unusual identity phrase surged, as fans attempted to understand whether it reflected a real LGBTQ+ term or a new type of relationship label.

Fact-checking organisations quickly reviewed the circulating claims. They confirmed that neither Ariana Grande nor Cynthia Erivo has ever used the phrase 'non-demi-curious semi-binary' in any interview, public appearance or official communication. The phrase is not recognised within LGBTQ+ terminology and appears to be a constructed combination of familiar identity fragments, presented in a way that has no established meaning.

Searches of press materials and interview transcripts from the Wicked: For Good promotional cycle showed no trace of the fabricated line. Entertainment journalists also noted that the image spreading online matched the layout of The Lamented rather than any legitimate publication. Once the satirical origin was brought to light, the claim began to lose momentum across platforms, though many users remained surprised that it had fooled so many people.

Why the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Relationship Hoax Resonated With Fans

Part of the rumour's traction can be attributed to the public friendship between the two actresses. Throughout the extensive production of Wicked: For Good, Grande and Erivo developed a strong bond, often being seen together during press tours, premieres and backstage videos. Their on-screen exchanges usually showed affection and cooperation between them. Such occurrences, which are common among co-actors or good friends, have, time and again, led to speculations and thus the formation of fan theories regarding the depth of their relationship.

In many previous interviews, Ariana Grande has talked about her physical expressiveness, explaining that she often channels emotions through gestures. She has described herself as someone who 'reaches for something' when offering support to others, an explanation that resurfaced among fans trying to contextualise their affectionate behaviour. Cynthia Erivo, who openly identifies to be queer, has emphasised the importance of privacy regarding her romantic life and has not made any public associations with Grande in terms of romance.

The story also mirrors the larger phenomenon of online celebrity culture, where context-free screenshots are sometimes looked at as the ultimate source of news. There is a gradual merging of verified reporting, speculative commentary, and even fictional content in recent times through the discussions of fans on TikTok and X. The peculiar wording in this particular case was confusing; some users thought it was a new identity descriptor while others that it was just a phrase made up for comedic effect.

The episode highlights the need for source verification, particularly in the fast-moving entertainment sectors where disinformation may be posted before authorised journalists get a chance to refute it. The actresses never spoke, the tag of relationship is nonexistent and the tale came from a site that was meant to mislead playfully, rather than to inform, all of which was clear in spite of the swollen rumour.