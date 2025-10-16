A storm looms over Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s personal life. Political journalist Olivia Nuzzi's forthcoming memoir American Canto is said to include sexually charged text messages and intimate FaceTime exchanges with Kennedy during his 2024 presidential campaign, stoking renewed speculation over the boundaries of infidelity and the stability of his marriage to actor Cheryl Hines.

According to Page Six, the book reportedly contains sexually charged text messages allegedly exchanged between Nuzzi and Kennedy during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Nuzzi has admitted having what she called a 'personal relationship' with Kennedy while covering his campaign, though she maintains it 'was never physical,' People reported.

American Canto is scheduled for release on December 2, though its publisher is keeping promotional details under wraps, Page Six reported.

Still, American Canto is said to include descriptions of intimate FaceTime conversations and provocative exchanges that could further complicate Kennedy's public image, Page Six added.

Hollywood insiders say the upcoming memoir has sparked unease within Kennedy's circle, with concerns that it may unravel years of careful image management and further strain his relationship with Hines.

Sexting, Digital Intimacy and Power Imbalance

The scandal first broke in September 2024 when Nuzzi revealed she had a 'personal relationship' with Kennedy while reporting on his campaign, according to The Guardian.

Sources cited by Page Six claimed the two engaged in 'sexting' and 'incredible' FaceTime intimacy, although Nuzzi denied that the relationship ever became physical.

Kennedy's spokesperson countered that he had only met Nuzzi once, during an interview she requested that later resulted in a critical article about him.

The situation became even more complicated after court filings by Nuzzi's former fiancé, journalist Ryan Lizza.

As reported by People, Lizza claimed that Nuzzi told him Kennedy wanted to 'possess,' 'control,' and even 'impregnate' her. Nuzzi countered that Lizza was attempting to blackmail her into reconciliation and had leaked private details about her connection to Kennedy.

Following the controversy, New York Magazine launched an independent review into Nuzzi's campaign reporting and found no evidence of bias or factual error.

Nonetheless, she and the magazine later parted ways.

Strain on the Kennedy–Hines Marriage

Since the allegations surfaced, Hines has avoided commenting publicly, though People reported that the scandal took an emotional toll on her marriage.

In early 2025, Page Six claimed Hines issued an ultimatum: she reportedly asked Kennedy to relocate from California to Washington, D.C., so she could 'keep an eye on him' and reduce temptation.

She allegedly told friends she believed he 'could not be trusted one iota' living alone in the capital.

People reported that Hines even considered filing for divorce, but Kennedy pleaded with her to stay.

The couple has since appeared together at public events, though insiders told People that communication between them remains minimal.

Hines later acknowledged the ongoing speculation, telling Us Weekly she had started writing a book about the 'rumours' surrounding her marriage, according to Page Six.

During a tense appearance on The View, she defended her husband's presidential ambitions, but co-hosts pressed Kennedy about his controversial health claims and political credibility.

What Counts as Cheating?

Whether Kennedy's exchanges with Nuzzi amount to infidelity remains a matter of debate.

Nuzzi has denied any physical affair, while Kennedy's defence hinges on the absence of physical contact.

But psychologists and commentators have argued that digital intimacy and emotional connections can be equally damaging.

The New York Post described the alleged affair as 'the ultimate betrayal' in an age of constant online connection.

Nuzzi characterised the relationship as 'personal,' but Lizza's statements portray it as manipulative and predatory--a dynamic that underscores the power imbalance between a young journalist and a high-profile political figure.

Hollywood and Media Reaction

The scandal has already become late-night fodder. Decider reported that comedian Jimmy Kimmel joked that Kennedy 'only accepts nude shots,' mocking the alleged exchanges.

On The View, commentator Ana Navarro went further, calling Kennedy 'a dog and a ho,' claiming Hines was fully aware of his behaviour, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, Nuzzi's journalistic credibility continues to draw scrutiny.

The Guardian both noted that her reporting had passed editorial review, but the controversy may shadow her career long after her memoir's release.

What Happens Next

Kennedy's legal team is reportedly reviewing options to challenge or edit portions they consider defamatory.

Observers expect renewed media attention once the book drops — and growing pressure on both Kennedy and Hines to address the controversy directly.

For now, the saga remains a story of emotional entanglement and digital intimacy rather than proven physical betrayal.

When American Canto reaches shelves, the fallout could be enormous — for Kennedy's political standing, for Hines's marriage, and for Nuzzi's journalistic reputation.