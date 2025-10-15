A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence bulletin has warned of a 'tiered' bounty system circulating among Mexican criminal organisations and allied gangs that targets US immigration officers in and around Chicago, with offers reaching $50,000 for killing senior personnel.

The alert coincides with aggressive interior enforcement under 'Operation Midway Blitz', which DHS says has produced more than 1,500 arrests across the region since early September.

What the DHS Intelligence Says

DHS assesses there is 'credible intelligence' that cartel-linked actors are offering payments for doxxing, assaults, kidnaps and assassinations of ICE and CBP officers, scaling up to $50,000 for senior targets.

ABC News first reported details of the bulletin, which also referenced recent federal charges in Chicago tied to a bounty offer against a Border Patrol commander.

Federal Case: Alleged Bounty on CBP Commander

Court records indicate an alleged Latin Kings member in Illinois solicited others to harm or murder Border Patrol Commander Gregory (Greg) Bovino, with amounts cited for intelligence and 'to take him down'.

NBC Chicago and ABC7 Chicago summarised filings and the Justice Department's charge; a DHS release noted the arrest on 6 October.

Operation Midway Blitz: Scale and Scrutiny

DHS says 'Operation Midway Blitz' has led to more than 1,500 arrests attributed to the Chicago area operation, though some detentions occurred outside Illinois within the wider jurisdiction.

CBS Chicago's data review highlighted that discrepancy and the breadth of the sweep.

A Deadly Flashpoint in Franklin Park

On 12 September, an ICE agent fatally shot Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez during a traffic stop in Franklin Park. Body-camera video released by local authorities captured the aftermath, and community groups have called for an independent review.

ABC7 Chicago reported the agent described his injuries as 'nothing major'. A local memorial service drew more than 100 mourners days later.

DHS Leadership and Political Reactions

Kristi Noem, the current DHS Secretary, who was sworn in January 2025, has publicly condemned threats to federal officers and urged the public to report suspicious activity. The refusal of airports to air a DHS video message underlined the charged climate around enforcement. DHS also pushed back on criticism from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker regarding Midway Blitz.

Community Impact and Rights Information

Chicago schools, churches and clinics report heightened anxiety, with legal groups distributing 'know your rights' materials and advising families on safety planning amid reports of increased raids. Axios Chicago documented wider community alerts and preparations as enforcement intensified.

What Happens Next

Federal prosecutors will decide whether the alleged solicitation case tied to Commander Gregory Bovino proceeds to indictment or a plea.

Expect detention hearings and a discovery schedule within weeks. DHS will brief Congress on officer-safety protocols and budget needs tied to 'Operation Midway Blitz', including protective details, threat monitoring and overtime.