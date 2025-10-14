After nearly two years apart, Noa Argamani has been reunited with Avinatan Or, closing a heart-wrenching chapter that began with their abduction in October 2023.

Argamani, whose image crying 'Don't kill me!' on a motorcycle during the Hamas attack at the Nova music festival became a symbol of the hostage crisis, was rescued in June 2024.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Avinatan Or, who remained captive in Gaza until October 2025, was released under a ceasefire agreement. Their heartfelt reunion was captured on video, which is now winning hearts all over the internet. However, the moment has brought back memories from the day that changed their lives and had people asking what exactly happened.

The Abduction That Shocked the World

On 7 October 2023, during the Hamas assault on Israel, militants entered the Nova music festival in Re'im and abducted numerous civilians. Among them were Argamani and her boyfriend, Or. The widely circulated video shows Argamani being forced onto a motorcycle while shouting, 'Don't kill me!' and reaching out toward Or, who was restrained and marched away.

Noa Argamani was kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists on October 7th while desperately screaming "Don't kill me!" .



She has been subjected to physical and mental torment for 215 days. We must do everything to get her out.



This is why Israel is fighting.



pic.twitter.com/GWJ9WrGyxj — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 8, 2024

That image became emblematic of the ordeal faced by hostages. At the time, the Israeli government condemned the video as psychological warfare.

In subsequent footage, Argamani is seen later in Gaza, sometimes shown drinking water, and in January 2024, Hamas released a video of her appealing for help.

Appeals, Hope, and Rescue

As months passed, Argamani's family publicly campaigned for her release. Her mother, Liora, suffering from terminal brain cancer, made an emotional appeal to US President Joe Biden, urging that she be allowed to see her daughter one last time.

It was confirmed that Argamani was alive because she appeared in a Hamas video released in January 2024.

*Jornalista israelense Asaf Arma:*



"Noa Argamani não viu a luz do dia e foi confinada na casa de uma família rica em Gaza. Por isso, sua pele está pálida."



"Ela não tinha permissão para tomar banho, apenas quando implorava e chorava para a família que a mantinha, eles lhe davam…

According to reports, international pressure also mounted, with China's involvement also sought due to Liora's Chinese heritage, though Beijing declined to intervene, citing that Liora had renounced her citizenship.

On 8 June 2024, after 245 days of captivity, Argamani and three other hostages were freed in a joint operation by the Israeli Defence Forces, Shin Bet, and Israel Police in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza. She was flown to medical care and soon reunited with her family, mere weeks before her mother's death.

From Survivor to Advocate

Following her release, Argamani became a symbol of resilience. She met global leaders, including US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel and President Donald Trump, to advocate for the release of remaining hostages.

She spoke before the UN Security Council in February 2025, urging the continuation of ceasefire efforts until all captives were returned. Her advocacy earned her a spot on Time Magazine's 2025 list of the 100 most influential people.

The Wait for Avinatan

While Argamani regained her freedom, her boyfriend Avinatan Or remained in captivity. On 13 October 2025, he finally emerged among the final 20 living hostages released under a ceasefire deal mediated as part of a larger hostage-prisoner swap.

Avinantan Or and Noa Argamani embrace after having been ripped apart 2 years earlier.

A government video captured their reunion. Or, 32, first embraced his parents, then was led to Argamani's presence. The couple can be seen joyfully embracing each other amid tears.

Or had endured 738 days in Gaza, much of it in isolation.

Now, on the bright side, the couple once haunted by the video of their separation can, at last, be remembered not for their capture, but for their extraordinary reunion.