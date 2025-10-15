Late Monday night, a modest earthquake rattled upstate New York and northern Vermont, a reminder that even timeworn faults can stir again. The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 2.6 quake at 11:39 p.m. ET, centred just northwest of Chazy, NY, at a shallow depth of around five miles.

The tremor was felt across the Lake Champlain Valley, with over 100 residents submitting reports of shaking. Although no damage was reported, the event has drawn attention to the Champlain Thrust Fault Zone, an ancient structural feature now showing signs of renewed activity.

A Rare Intraplate Quake Far from Plate Boundaries

What makes this earthquake notable is its location, which is far from the edges of tectonic plates. According to reports, it was an intraplate earthquake, a tremor occurring within the North American Plate, rather than at plate boundaries. Such events are rare in the northeastern US, where fault zones formed hundreds of millions of years ago quietly carry stress until sporadic release.

The USGS notes that quakes of this size are uncommon but not unknown along the region's northern Appalachian fault zones. Many of the ancient faults here, including the Champlain Thrust, lie dormant for long stretches before reawakening.

What Was Felt And Where

Reports of shaking came in from both New York and Vermont. The Lake Champlain Valley — including Plattsburgh, NY and Alburgh, VT — felt a brief jolt lasting just a few seconds. More than 80 people submitted observations to the USGS 'Did You Feel It?' survey.

In some communities, the quake was the strongest felt so far this year.

Local officials urged residents to inspect foundations, chimneys, and outbuildings for cracks as a precaution, though the quake's modest magnitude makes structural damage unlikely. Earthquakes under magnitude 3.0 rarely cause harm.

The Fault Behind the Shake: Champlain Thrust

The region around Chazy sits within the Champlain Thrust Fault Zone, a major geological structure stretching from Quebec through Vermont into eastern New York.

This east-dipping thrust fault was originally active during the Taconic Orogeny (roughly 450 million years ago), and has since been reactivated during later tectonic episodes.

Though ancient, the Champlain Thrust is not regarded as dormant in the strictest sense: it is considered capable of occasional stress release, as evidenced by past regional quakes. The fact that this quake occurred along that zone underscores that the fault system still retains some capacity for movement under modern stress fields.

Historical Context: Quakes in the Adirondack Region

Northern New York and the Adirondacks have a history of occasional seismic activity.

In 1944, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Massena, NY / Cornwall, Ontario, causing widespread damage. Meanwhile, in 2002, a 5.0 event near Plattsburgh produced localised damage. More moderate quakes, with magnitudes around 4–5, are known to happen every few decades, while more minor tremors (magnitude three or less) occur every few years.

These historical quakes show that, while rare, moderate seismic events have precedent in the area.

Should You Be Worried?

For most residents, the immediate risk is low. A quake of magnitude 2.6 is unlikely to damage well-built structures or cause major impact in the state. But the event is a useful reminder of the underappreciated seismic potential in regions considered geologically quiet.

Seismic hazard assessments in the northeastern US must account for the existence of ancient faults and the possibility, however small, that they may reawaken.