Weather forecasters have issued a rare tornado warning ahead of a powerful storm expected to hit Southern California on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and the threat of flash floods. For a city better known for earthquakes and wildfires, talk of tornadoes felt almost surreal.

Unusual Tornado Risk

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) placed Los Angeles under a Level 1 tornado risk, the lowest on the agency's five-level scale but still rare for the region.

The Storm Prediction Center warned that an isolated tornado and wind damage threat will be possible Tuesday morning through midday along the coast in southern California.

It is the first time since February 2023 that Los Angeles has been included in a tornado risk zone. Although tornadoes are uncommon in the area, they are not impossible.

Earlier this year, a small twister touched down in Los Angeles County, and in 2023, the strongest tornado in 40 years hit Montbello, damaging several buildings and injuring one person.

Strong Winds Across the Region

The current weather system is being described by the National Weather Service as a winter-like storm, unusual for this time of year. It has brought widespread rain, gusty winds, and the threat of flooding across several counties.

A flood watch has been issued from Monday evening through Tuesday for most of Southern California, especially in areas recovering from wildfires.

Burn scars left behind by the Eaton and Palisades fires are at risk of dangerous flooding and debris flows. The weather service warned that brief, heavy rainfall may trigger hazardous flooding and debris flows, especially in areas with poor drainage.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach between 1 and 1.5 inches in most coastal and valley areas, while mountain and foothill regions could see up to 3.5 inches. In some areas, rainfall could reach nearly an inch per hour, creating ideal conditions for flash floods and mudslides.

Governor Gavin Newsom said emergency teams had already been deployed. 'We are prepared for whatever this system brings,' he said, as crews across the region worked to pre-position helicopters, rescue swimmers, and flood-response teams.

Evacuations

By Monday evening, local authorities upgraded several evacuation warnings to mandatory orders. In the Palisades and Mandeville Canyon areas, around 114 homes were placed under evacuation as rain intensified overnight.

Mayor Karen Bass joined Los Angeles Fire Department officials in urging residents to stay alert and take warnings seriously. 'We are hoping that the system will not be as bad as predicted, but we want to be extremely prepared,' she said. 'Please stay indoors and do not ignore evacuation orders.'

Police officers went door to door in high-risk zones, warning residents about potential debris flows. The heaviest rainfall was expected late Monday into early Tuesday, with meteorologists warning that the situation could worsen before conditions improve.

By Tuesday evening, forecasters said the storm's centre would likely shift north and east, but lingering showers could continue through Wednesday morning.

Climate Concerns

Experts say this storm is another sign of changing weather patterns across California. The mix of drought-hardened soil, wildfire damage, and rapid urban growth has made Los Angeles increasingly vulnerable to extreme conditions.

Meteorologist Richard Thompson said the storm's strength and timing were unusual. 'This is something we'd normally expect in winter, not in October,' he noted. 'It highlights how unpredictable our climate has become.'

As the system begins to move away, cleanup efforts will focus on flooded streets and fallen trees. Local authorities are warning residents to avoid travelling through standing water and to prepare for more unstable weather in the coming weeks.

For many in Los Angeles, the storm has been a sobering reminder that even a city built on sunshine is not immune to nature's extremes.