A shocking image of an American flag featuring a swastika symbol inside Congressman Dave Taylor's Capitol Hill office has sparked outrage and investigation. The flag, which was specifically seen in Taylor's suite at 325 Cannon House Office Building in Washington, raised immediate questions about how such a symbol appeared.

The altered flag was spotted during a virtual meeting when a staff member appeared on camera with it behind him. Authorities and Taylor's team are now working to uncover who placed it there and why it was displayed.

American Flag With Swastika Spotted in Taylor's Office

The American flag with a swastika appeared pinned to a cubicle board inside the Republican congressman's office, as reported by The Hindustan Times. Its red and white stripes had been rearranged to form the shape of a swastika.

The image quickly circulated online after being captured from a virtual meeting. The altered flag has drawn wide criticism because the swastika symbol is associated with Nazi Germany and represents hate and antisemitism.

A friend in DC had a Zoom call with Congressman Dave Taylor’s office today…



Taylor's legislative correspondent, Angelo Elia, had what can only be described as an American swastika flag prominently displayed in his background.

Witnesses said the flag looked hand-altered, not printed. It appeared to be a standard US flag that someone manipulated by folding or stitching parts of the stripes. The office has not disclosed who first noticed the alteration or how long the flag had been there before the image surfaced.

Dave Taylor Reacts to American Flag With Swastika

Congressman Taylor condemned the act in a strong statement issued on 15 October. He said: 'I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office.'

'The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms', he added via his office's official press release.

Taylor further stated that he had immediately contacted Capitol Police and ordered a full investigation. He referred to the matter as 'vandalism' and said his office would not issue further comments until the inquiry concluded. His response came as political and public pressure mounted for transparency over the incident.

Capitol Police Investigates Controversial Flag

The Capitol Police confirmed an active investigation into the display of the altered American flag. Officials said the matter was serious because of the swastika's association with Nazi ideology.

Investigators are reviewing footage, interviewing staff, and checking access logs for Taylor's office. A Capitol Police spokesperson noted that limited information would be shared publicly due to the ongoing investigation and government shutdown affecting operations.

Authorities are treating the case as potential vandalism or deliberate provocation. No motive or suspect has been confirmed.

Is His Staff to Blame?

The staff member on camera when the swastika was seen has been identified as Angelo Elia. He works in Taylor's office and was attending a virtual call when the altered flag appeared behind him.

Reports clarify there is no confirmation that Elia created or hung the flag. The image, however, shows it directly behind his desk.

Taylor's office said they are cooperating with investigators and reviewing internal procedures. Officials stressed that assigning blame would be premature until facts are verified.

Is Leaders of Young Republican Connected?

The controversy emerged only days after leaked Telegram messages from Young Republican leaders revealed racist and antisemitic content. Some messages contained references to Nazi imagery and violent rhetoric, including remarks about gas chambers and praise for Adolf Hitler.

Although the timing of the flag incident and the leaked chats has drawn public attention, investigators have not established any link between the two. Analysts note that both episodes highlight growing concerns over extremist symbols within certain conservative circles.

The Capitol Police investigation remains open as questions continue about how an American flag with a swastika symbol ended up inside a congressional office.