KEY POINTS Visa holders from Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, and Paraguay were identified and banned.

The US State Department said 'the United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans'.

In a striking move, the U.S. State Department has revoked visas for six foreign nationals after they posted violent, offensive messages celebrating the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

This marks one of the most high-profile steps under President Donald Trump's administration to penalize non-citizens over online speech that's judged to incite hatred or violence against Americans.

Crackdown On 'Vile Comments'

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the State Department said the Trump administration would take action against foreigners who celebrated Kirk's death online.

'The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk,' the agency wrote. '@POTUS and @SecRubio will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws.

Aliens who take advantage of America's hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.'

The post included screenshots of some of the remarks made by visa holders across several countries, all of which concluded with the phrase: 'Visa revoked.'

Offensive Posts From Six Countries

Among those named were individuals from Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, Germany, Brazil and Paraguay.

An unnamed Argentine citizen reportedly said that Kirk 'devoted his entire life to spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric' and deserved to 'burn in hell'.

A South African, music executive Nota Baloyi, mocked Americans mourning the conservative activist, saying 'they're hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom' and claiming Kirk had been used to 'astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash'.

A Mexican citizen said Kirk 'died being a racist, he died being a misogynist', adding: 'There are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead.'

Meanwhile, a German national wrote: 'When fascists die, democrats don't complain.' A Brazilian visa holder said Kirk 'was the reason for a Nazi rally where they marched in homage to him' and that he 'DIED TOO LATE'.

A Paraguayan national also had their visa revoked after writing: 'Charlie Kirk was a son of a b---- and he died by his own rules.'

Official Defence And Policy Context

The decision follows widespread criticism from conservative lawmakers and media figures who have accused social media users of spreading hate and celebrating political violence.

A State Department spokesperson defended the move, saying: 'The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans.' The agency reiterated that visa holders who glorify or promote violence against US citizens would face immediate consequences, including removal.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau added last month: 'Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.'

He went on: 'I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalising, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people.'

Broader Social Media Pressure

Vice President JD Vance and other senior Trump officials have encouraged Americans to report online accounts that spread hateful or celebratory comments about Kirk's death.

'This isn't about censorship,' one senior administration official said. 'It's about standing up for the dignity of Americans and sending a message that violence — even celebrated online — won't be tolerated.'

The move comes amid a broader crackdown on digital platforms, with the administration signalling its intent to hold foreign nationals accountable for online conduct targeting Americans.

Analysts say the action could set a precedent for future visa revocations related to online hate speech or the endorsement of political violence.

A Polarising Figure

The death of Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, has prompted both mourning among supporters and controversy among critics, with social media platforms flooded by tributes and vitriol alike.

Kirk had been a prominent advocate for conservative causes and a key ally of President Trump. He was known for his outspoken opposition to progressive movements and his influence among young right-wing voters.