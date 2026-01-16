Android 17 is almost here, and if rumours are true, Google might destroy Apple's iPhone in terms of features. Google's Android operating system is on the brink of its next major evolution, and Android 17 is rumoured to be one of the biggest updates in years.

Now, while Android 16 introduced refinements and foundational improvements, leaks and industry reports suggest that Android 17 will deliver a clearer vision of Google's smartphone strategy. Rumoured to be internally codenamed Cinnamon Bun, Android 17 promises a mix of design innovation, superb customisation, smarter functionality, and upgraded usability across devices big and small.

Also, early developer previews have excited Android users and app developers alike, with a mid-2026 launch that could change how we interact with our phones. If all these rumours prove true, Apple's latest iPhones might be knocked out.

Android 17 Features, Release Date, and Specifications

Good news for Android users: Android 17 is expected to follow Google's familiar release cadence, with developer previews already rolling out starting late 2025 and a stable public launch expected around June 2026. The update will likely debut first on Google's own Pixel devices before reaching Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and other Android-based phones.

Now, one of the most talked-about changes is the user interface and notification system. Multiple reports say Google is testing a split pull-down layout that separates notifications from Quick Settings, offering a cleaner, more intuitive experience, especially on larger screens like tablets and foldables. This very split layout may allow users to pull down from the left for notifications and the right for controls, a big change from the single panel seen in earlier versions.

Moreover, customisation is expected to become even more awesome with Android 17. Building on the Material 3 Expressive design language, users could see richer, dynamic themes, expanded colour palettes, interactive widgets, and more playful iconography. These changes are planned to make the interface feel more personal and vibrant.

Also, on the productivity front, Android Desktop Mode may finally arrive with this update. This feature, reminiscent of Samsung's DeX, could let users connect their phone to an external display to use a desktop-style interface with resizable windows and enhanced multitasking. This major change points to Google's vision of blurring the line between mobile and PC.

Furthermore, you can expect usability and accessibility improvements too. Among the rumoured additions is Motion Assist, designed to reduce motion sickness during travel by using device sensors to sync visual cues with movement.

Finally, security and performance are also the main focuses of Android 17. Industry reports talk about stricter permission controls, better privacy tools and likely more efficient resource management to support longer battery life and smoother performance across a bunch of devices.

Why Apple iPhones Might Struggle to Compete

We already know that Apple has traditionally enjoyed a lead in some areas, especially in performance benchmarks and ecosystem integration. The latest iPhone models, powered by custom chips like the A18 or potentially the A19 in future iterations, continue to deliver top single-core performance and super-smooth user experiences. However, the boundaries between iOS and Android feature sets are changing, and Android 17 may expose cracks in Apple's armour.

Moreover, iPhones have historically lagged in customisation and flexibility. Android's open ecosystem allows users a level of control over their device experience that iOS still does not fully offer. Features such as full theme customisation, more granular notification controls and tools like Desktop Mode are areas where Android stands out. iOS does not yet match this level of user customisation without relying on third-party workarounds.

Android 17 may split Notifications and Quick Settings into separate panels, based on recent leaked by Mystic Leaks pic.twitter.com/cYrtjdX3rC — Pixel UI by Google (@pixeluibygoogle) January 14, 2026

Another potential weakness for Apple is its cautious stance on certain innovations, especially in AI. While Apple has made many attempts to bring AI capabilities to its devices, it has opted for a slower rollout; in fact, Apple just entered into a partnership with Google's Gemini AI to help Siri. In contrast, Google's integration of AI in Android, from smarter notifications to adaptive system behaviour, could prove more compelling to users seeking top new functionality.