Comments from Harry Potter Star Tom Felton have ignited a storm online, causing many to accuse him of turning a blind eye to serious issues — namely, the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling's views on trans rights.

As J.K. Rowling's controversial views on gender have sparked widespread protests and calls for boycotts, some of her old colleagues have chosen to stay silent or offer lukewarm support. Now, Tom Felton's recent comments have made him a target for criticism and ridicule.

At the Tony Awards in New York, Felton was asked about the ongoing debate surrounding Rowling's anti-trans statements. His response was straightforward, but many viewed it as dismissive. Felton said, 'I'm not really that attuned to it,' and added, 'The only thing I always remind myself is that I've been lucky enough to travel the world. Here I am in New York, and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter.'

@varietymagazine Tom Felton says the controversy around J.K. Rowling's political views doesn't impact him: "I'm not really that attuned to it...I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. She's responsible for that, so I'm incredibly grateful." TonyAwards ♬ original sound - Variety - Variety

His words, intended as a reflection of his personal experience, have instead been interpreted as a lack of concern for the broader issues at stake. His comment was quickly shared on Reddit, where it drew immediate criticism. One user called him 'an absolute f***ing loser,' while others described his stance as 'spineless' and 'embarrassingly indifferent.'

Public Reaction: A Tide of Disapproval

The online response was swift and largely negative. Though some were quick to come to his defense, critics argued that Felton's comments showed a failure to recognise the real harm caused by Rowling's remarks. Many expressed disappointment that a former franchise star would dismiss the controversy so casually.

One Reddit user remarked that Felton's attitude reflected a lack of awareness about how the Harry Potter franchise continues to impact marginalised communities. The consensus was clear: supporting Rowling's views, even indirectly, risks alienating fans and damaging reputations.

Harry Potter's Enduring Popularity and Rowling's Controversies

Felton's comments come at a time when the Harry Potter universe is thriving. After more than two decades, the franchise remains a cultural phenomenon, with a stage show and a TV revival on the horizon. Felton's upcoming role in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to begin soon, with many of his fans expressing excitement.

@todayshow Look out, POTTAH! Tom Felton is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy for his broadway debut in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Congrats, Tom! #TODAYShow @Harry Potter @Tom Felton @Cursed Child ⚡️ ♬ original sound - TODAY Show

However, the shadow of Rowling's anti-trans stance looms over the franchise. Critics argue that her views have caused real harm to the trans community. While Felton claims he is 'not really that attuned' to these issues, many believe that supporting the franchise without acknowledging its problematic elements perpetuates the harm.

Should Actors Distance Themselves from the Controversy?

Though many still remain supportive of the Harry Potter universe, some fans suggest that Felton's stance demonstrates a broader problem of ignorance among those who continue to support Rowling and her creations. Critics point out that the franchise's popularity has been built on a legacy that now includes controversy over Rowling's statements. They argue that ignoring this connection is a form of complicity.

Others feel that Felton's comments reveal a lack of understanding about how fictional worlds can have real-world consequences. They emphasise that supporting a franchise linked to harmful views does more than just evoke nostalgia; it can also endorse the ideas behind those views.

The Future of Harry Potter and Its Cast

As Felton prepares to return to the stage, the debate continues. The actor's participation in the show is seen by some as a sign that the franchise remains resilient, despite the controversy. But for many fans and critics, his support for Rowling's divisive opinions marks a moral failing.