Sean 'Diddy' Combs has quietly withdrawn his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion from the property market, more than a year after listing it and amid legal troubles that industry watchers say made the home effectively unsellable.

The Holmby Hills estate, listed in September 2024 for about £49.4 million ($61.5 million), was once pitched as one of Los Angeles's most desirable private residences. But property records show the listing was pulled on 24 December 2025, following months of minimal buyer interest. Real estate experts say the timing is no coincidence.

Now that the music mogul is serving a multi‑year prison sentence, the future of the property, originally bought a decade ago, is uncertain, and the experts say its notorious association with the case has scared off potential buyers.

A Home to Diddy's Infamous 'Freak Off' Parties

Diddy is one of hip‑hop's most successful artists and producers, and buying the Holmby Hills estate for £31.4 million ($39 million) back in 2014 was a no-brainer.

Diddy was reportedly drawn to its 17,000‑square‑foot scale and high‑end amenities. The mansion boasts 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, formal gardens, a private theatre, pool, and spa, features that once made it one of Los Angeles's most coveted properties.

At the time of listing, the home's real estate agent described it as a 'spectacular and beautiful estate'.

But that image began to crumble as federal prosecutors tied parts of the property to evidence seized during raids linked to the criminal investigation against Diddy.

Federal Raids Changed Everything

Homeland Security Investigations raided it in March 2024 as part of a sweeping federal probe into allegations against Combs involving prostitution and related crimes. Authorities executed warrants at both the Holmby Hills home and a waterfront Miami residence, reportedly uncovering weapons, narcotics, and materials linked to what prosecutors described as 'freak off' events.

The raid ended in an indictment that charged Diddy with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty but was later found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution and sentenced to 50 months in prison, along with a £395,000 ($500,000) fine.

Diddy's Mansion Struggles in the Market

Though acquitted on more serious charges, the association with the raids and allegations has haunted the estate's marketability, with potential buyers reportedly reluctant to touch a property tied to scandal.

A real estate expert, per MarketWatch, notes that while the house is 'stunning', the criminal associations have impacted buyer interest, and overseas curiosity has not translated into serious offers.

It was first listed in late 2024 for £49.4 million ($61.5 million). But the mansion struggled to attract serious offers for months. Property records and sales sources noted that little buyer interest emerged even after 60 days on the market, with some observers speculating that the estate's stigma had become a deterrent.

On 24 December 2025, Combs's team quietly withdrew the listing, which many believe is a response to poor buyer traction.

Why Diddy Removed Mansion Sale from the Market

Experts argued that if the property cannot sell at its current price, Combs could instead turn it into a high‑end rental, charging tens of thousands per night to maintain value and generate income.

There is also speculation that Combs may revisit the sale after his prison term ends in 2028, as other celebrities have paused sales until market or personal conditions improve.

Public reactions say the estate is 'tainted', following multiple sexual assault testimonies against Diddy, which essentially happened during his freak-off parties. Some joked that it might be best used for demolition or redevelopment rather than continued attempts to sell.

There were also practical takes on pricing: one commenter said perhaps Combs should 'drop the asking price', suggesting the current figure did not match market demand.

For now, the Holmby Hills mansion sits in a kind of real estate purgatory. Once a symbol of Combs's dominance in music and business, it has become a reminder of how quickly reputation can reshape value.

As 2026 unfolds, the estate's fate remains uncertain. What is clear is that, in today's market, luxury alone is no longer enough to overcome scandal.