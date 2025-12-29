Justin and Christian Combs, the sons of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, are set to tell their side of the story in a new docuseries scheduled to premiere on Zeus Network in 2026. A teaser released this week shows the brothers watching news coverage of their father's criminal trial, intercut with scenes of reporters questioning their family. The project arrives amid continued public scrutiny following Combs' conviction and imprisonment on federal charges related to transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to Zeus Network, the untitled series will focus on Justin and Christian's personal experiences rather than serving as a defence of their father. Network CEO Lemuel Plummer said the docuseries is 'not intended to endorse, defend or vindicate' Sean Combs, but instead aims to provide a platform for the brothers to share their lived realities. The teaser features a call from FCI Fort Dix, where Combs is serving his sentence, though it remains unclear whether he will appear directly in the series.

The project marks the first time either brother is expected to speak publicly at length about their father's legal troubles. Both Justin, 31, and Christian, 27, have remained supportive of Combs throughout his legal battles and were present during his eight-week criminal trial in Manhattan. The series will also arrive against the backdrop of separate civil lawsuits in which both brothers have been accused of sexual assault — allegations they have denied. Zeus Network says the docuseries will document their day-to-day lives, ambitions and reflections as they navigate life under intense public attention.