Scott Adams has delivered his bleakest health update yet, revealing that his chances of recovery are 'essentially zero' as advanced prostate cancer has left him paralysed and facing ongoing heart failure.

The creator of the long running Dilbert comic strip addressed viewers during a New Year's Day broadcast, where he shared the latest assessment from his medical team. Adams said a recent visit with a radiologist confirmed that his condition is no longer considered recoverable, marking a stark turning point in a battle he first made public last year.

From Adams' livestream on 1 January 2026, the 68-year-old told viewers that he has lost feeling in his legs and is now dealing with what he described as ongoing heart failure. He added that while doctors continue to manage his symptoms, the overall outlook has not improved.

'I'll give you an update if that changes, but it won't,' Adams said during the broadcast, speaking calmly as he addressed his audience.

Prostate Cancer Has Left Adams Paralysed

Adams has previously disclosed that he is battling stage four metastatic prostate cancer, a form of the disease that has spread beyond the prostate. In a separate update, he confirmed that a tumour pressing against his spine has left him paralysed below the waist.

As detailed in coverage of his prostate cancer, Adams said he still has sensation in his lower body but no longer has the ability to move his legs. Doctors believe the paralysis is the result of nerve compression caused by the tumour.

He is currently undergoing radiation treatment aimed at targeting the affected area, with the goal of limiting further damage. However, Adams acknowledged that the treatment is focused on control rather than recovery.

In addition to the paralysis, Adams revealed he is managing cardiovascular complications, describing his condition as a combination of neurological decline and heart failure. The convergence of these issues has significantly reduced his mobility and independence.

Public Plea to Donald Trump for Cancer Treatment

One of the most public aspects of Adams' illness came in November, when he made a direct appeal to Donald Trump for help accessing a cancer medication. Adams said delays from his insurance provider had prevented him from receiving Pluvicto, a targeted therapy used in advanced prostate cancer cases.

Trump responded to the appeal, and Adams later confirmed that he was able to receive the treatment. However, he said in December that progress had stalled due to complications, and the therapy did not produce the improvement he had hoped for.

Despite the outcome, Adams has continued to express gratitude for the assistance and support he received following the plea.

Continuing Work Amid Decline

Throughout his updates, Adams has maintained a composed and pragmatic tone. He told viewers that he intends to keep working on Dilbert and other projects for as long as his condition allows.

'I'll just act like nothing's happening,' he said. 'I'll just pretend I have no problems.'

Adams added that he relies on pain medication and marijuana to manage his symptoms, saying the latter helps him maintain focus and productivity despite physical limitations.

A Longtime Political Figure Addresses His Audience

Beyond his work as a cartoonist, Adams has been a prominent political commentator and an early supporter of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. He has remained vocal in political discussions while sharing personal updates about his health.

During the broadcast, Adams also briefly referenced fellow commentator Victor Davis Hanson, asking viewers if there had been any updates following Hanson's recent announcement of surgery.

As he closed the programme, Adams thanked supporters for their concern and encouraged them to prepare for what he described as a period of transition in the weeks ahead. He said he would continue to share updates as his condition develops, even as the medical outlook grows increasingly grim.