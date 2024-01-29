Abigail Spencer credits Meghan Markle's charm as one of the factors that led to the resurgence of "Suits" four years since its finale.

The legal series ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, and starred the Duchess of Sussex as paralegal Rachel Zane. She did 100 episodes on the show until season 7, but had to leave acting for good when she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

Spencer, on the other hand, appeared throughout the entire run as Dana Scott, the longtime work rival/love interest to Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht. She shared her thoughts on what inspired the show's resurgence after it streamed on Netflix and Peacock in 2023, during an interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" to promote her new series "Extended Family".

She shared that one of the reasons is Meghan Markle. She said: "I think it's layered. I think there's several different things and also Meghan's loveliness, that everyone is aware of her."

Spencer added that the resurgence of "Suits" may be in part because of the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries, which aired in December 2022. She thinks that "Suits" may have been boosted by the streamer's algorithm.

She explained: "Her being on the show and going back to that and their documentary that came out. If you watch that, then obviously there's a Netflix algorithm around that."

Spencer also credited the SAG-AFTRA strike saying: "Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else. You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."

Spencer's interview comes after several of her co-stars also shared their gratitude over the renewed interest for the show. Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan Markle's love interest Michael Ross, even shared his interest in doing a spinoff with the duchess.

He said: "I think Meghan is a fantastic actor. So, we'd be lucky to have her back in the industry, sure. Yes, let's go do a spinoff. Yeah, I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle," he said during a red carpet interview at this year's Golden Globes.

The Duchess of Sussex herself called the show's resurgence "wild". She reminisced the fun she had filming the series in an interview last year and praised her co-stars saying: "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time".

Meghan Markle admitted that she has "no idea" what led to the resurgence of "Suits". But guessed that it's because it is a good show that people can easily binge-watch and said "good shows are everlasting".