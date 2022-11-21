The cast and crew of the legal series "Suits" allegedly noticed a change in Meghan Markle's behaviour after she began dating Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex had a recurring role as Rachel Zane in the hit show when she met the royal on a blind date in 2017. She eventually had to give up the show and her acting career in 2018 as she slowly transitioned to life as a British Royal Family member.

However, royal author Tom Bower claimed that Meghan Markle did not leave a good impression on "Suits" prior to her departure. She allegedly became "arrogant" when she started dating Prince Harry.

"Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan's attitude occasionally stiffened. Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance," he wrote in his controversial book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors."

Bower claimed that Meghan Markle "had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started." She allegedly started calling the shots on set.

"Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles. The most important demand concerned Meghan's last scene at her 'wedding' to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress," the biographer penned as quoted by OK! magazine.

Bower alleged that showrunner Aaron Korsh was made "to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan's agent. Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval."

However, the actions of the Duchess of Sussex's former co-stars seem to contradict the author's claims. If she had really been arrogant on set then they would not have defended her on social media when she was accused of bullying palace aides in March 2021.

Patrick J, Adams, who played her love interest Mike Ross, and Abigail Spencer, who portrayed Dana Scott on Suits, all vouched for her "good, generous, and kind personality." On set she was also professional, according to Spencer. Even Korsh called Meghan Markle "a strong woman with a kind heart." It is also worth noting that Bower has been accused of making up stories for his book.