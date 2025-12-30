When DJ Diplo sat down for a casual chat on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, few expected the conversation to veer into such delightfully absurd territory. Discussing Quebec's appeal with host Nayeema Raza, the producer casually revealed that he had dated both Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The claim landed like a perfectly timed remix drop, leaving listeners momentarily stunned before erupting into laughter. What followed was a masterclass in celebrity banter that blurred the line between truth, jest and delicious gossip.

The Trudeau revelation came as Raza praised the city's 'hot prime minister', a nod to Perry's blossoming romance with the 54-year-old politician. 'I did date Trudeau, too,' Diplo, 46, declared. 'That was a weird one though. Because I'm just ... I'm not in the positions.' The podcast's YouTube account later clarified in the comments: 'lol!! no that part was a joke'.

Yet beneath the humour lay a genuine connection: Diplo's brief 2014 fling with Perry is very much real, sparking memories of Coachella sightings and her infamous 2017 ranking of him as her third-best lover during a game with James Corden — behind Orlando Bloom and John Mayer.

Diplo fired back on Twitter at the time with characteristic wit: 'I don't even remember having s--,' followed by, 'I won the bronze in s-- Olympics'. The exchange captured the playful antagonism that defined their short-lived romance, a period when the 'Dark Horse' singer, now 41, was navigating her high-profile love life with trademark candour.

A Fleeting 2014 Fling Revisited

Perry and Diplo's connection flickered brightly but briefly in 2014, with the pair spotted being 'very affectionate' at New York events and Coachella weekends. It was the kind of whirlwind celebrity pairing that fuels tabloid speculation but rarely withstands the spotlight's glare.

By the time Perry ranked Diplo in her lovers' league table during James Corden's 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' segment, their history had become fodder for light-hearted public ribbing — a testament to how some exes manage to stay amicable through the industry's churn.​

That breezy familiarity resurfaced on the podcast, tying neatly into Perry's current headline-making romance. Following her split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year — after nine tumultuous years and the birth of their five-year-old daughter Daisy — Perry has found unexpected chemistry with Trudeau.

The pair made their red-carpet debut hand-in-hand in Paris for her recent birthday, confirming months of whispers that began with him dancing at her Montreal concert and yacht PDA off Santa Barbara.​

A source told Page Six that Trudeau is 'crazy' about Perry, dubbing her 'the perfect woman'. They reportedly bond over politics, family values, and French cuisine — a surprisingly grounded foundation for two figures known for larger-than-life personas.​

From Political Powerhouse to Pop Star Paramour

Trudeau's path to Perry's side traces back to his 2023 separation from wife Sophie Grégoire after 18 years of marriage. The couple share three children: son Xavier, 18, daughter Ella-Grace, 16, and son Hadrien, 11.

Now unattached and out of office since January, Trudeau appears to be embracing reinvention. 'They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes,' a source noted. 'She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common'.

For Perry, post-Bloom life has been about rediscovering herself after a relationship marked by on-again-off-again drama and co-parenting priorities. Their Paris outing — Trudeau gallantly helping her into a car amid flashing cameras — signalled something serious brewing amid the globetrotting schedules.​

Diplo's podcast appearance, then, serves as a cheeky bookmark in this unfolding narrative: a reminder of Perry's colourful romantic past colliding with her intriguing present. Whether Diplo truly is 'the one that got away' remains firmly in joke territory, but the DJ's timing couldn't have been more perfect for stirring the pot.