DJ Diplo trolled his rumoured ex-girlfriend Katy Perry with a selfie with her current boyfriend, Justin Trudeau. And he didn't stop there; the American DJ captioned it using one of Perry's hit songs.

DJ Diplo Doubles Down On Justin Trudeau Dating Joke

DJ Diplo was at it again! The DJ was good at trolling Katy Perry. He shared a playful selfie with her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, on Instagram and captioned it with a nod to Perry's famous single, The One That Got Away.

The two men posed with a comical look of surprise. Probably because Perry was captured on their back as they struck a pose for the selfie.

The cheeky selfie immediately went viral with many celebrities reacting to it.

Paris Hilton left a face with tears of joy emoji, while Bailey Zimmerman wrote, 'THIS IS AMAZING' with rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

'I am here for you, papi! Always happy to lend a helping hand! Or more!' Perez Hilton chimed in.

Others pointed out Perry's presence in the background, which made the snap even funnier.

'And what about Katy Perry in the back,' Jesseboy wrote, adding a slightly smiling face emoji.

'Not the lady in the background with that pixie cut,' Brian Michael Hinds commented with a face with tears of joy and clapping hands emojis.

How Was Diplo Linked To Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry

Diplo was romantically linked to Katy Perry in 2014. The pair, however, did not confirm their romance.

Earlier this month, the DJ appeared on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast. During his conversation with Nayeema Daza, he mentioned that he dated the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, too.

Diplo acknowledged Perry and Trudeau's romance and said he had also dated the Roar singer. The host asked, 'Did you date Katy Perry?'

'I did,' Diplo replied. 'I meant Trudeau,' Daza continued. 'Oh, I did date Trudeau, too.

Diplo who dated Katy Perry earlier recently said that he has dated Justin Trudeau as well😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WHDDs9Drqr — kanishk (@kaxishk) November 1, 2025

Diplo And Katy Perry's Secret Romance Revisited

Before Diplo's appearance on the podcast, his past romance with Katy Perry was never confirmed. However, there were speculations that they were an item.

An unnamed source told E! News back in 2014 that she kept their romance under wraps following her split from John Mayer and her 2012 divorce from ex-husband Russell Brand. DJ Diplo was supportive of her decision to keep things lowkey.

'She's in control, but he likes that,' the tipster said. 'He knows she's in charge and respects her.'

The timeline of their relationship was unclear. However, another report claimed that Diplo broke up with the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker because she wasn't ready for a serious relationship at the time.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romance

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked dating rumours after they were seen dining at Le Violon in Montréal in late July 2025. The dating rumours heated up in October when they were seen canoodling on a yacht.

Perry and Trudeau confirmed their relationship status when they stepped out for her 41st birthday in Paris. The couple appeared at the cabaret Crazy Horse hand-in-hand.

