American DJ Diplo sparked a bit of confusion while talking about his alleged exes, Katy Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During an interview with Nayeema Daza on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, the journalist referenced Perry and Trudeau's relationship while talking about the latter. Diplo revealed that he's aware that the couple is now dating and suggested that he used to date the 'Dark Horse' singer as well.

Daza confirmed whether what the DJ was saying was correct, and Diplo surprisingly said that he also dated Trudeau.

'Oh, I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one though. Because I'm just, I'm not in the positions,' he said (via The Express Tribune).

Following his surprise claims, some fans took to social media to discuss Diplo's claims.

One fan wondered if the DJ dated Perry and Trudeau at the same time. Another claimed that Diplo had a 'bad taste' either way.

Another person criticised Diplo by saying that no one listens to his music anymore, which is why he decided to talk about Perry and Trudeau in his interview, per Pop Rant.

Katy Perry Reportedly Kept Her Relationship With Diplo Under Wraps

According to reports, Diplo and Perry dated each other for a couple of months back in 2014. At the time, the 'Firework' singer just got out of her tumultuous relationship with John Mayer.

A source told E! News that Perry wanted to keep her relationship with Diplo under wraps because she had already learned her lesson. The DJ reportedly respects the artist, and he's aware that Perry is the one in charge.

'She keeps tabs on him, but she trusts him and that's the most important thing to her,' the source said.

Perry's family reportedly adored Diplo and enjoyed spending time with him.

'Her family likes him a lot. You can see how comfortable she feels with him already because the whole crew hangs with him already and they approve. It's important that everyone gets along with him because he makes her crazy life easier,' the source said.

Diplo who dated Katy Perry earlier recently said that he has dated Justin Trudeau as well😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WHDDs9Drqr — kanishk (@kaxishk) November 1, 2025

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Respective Split

Meanwhile, Perry and Trudeau recently made their first public appearance at a fashion event. The outing also came on the heels of the singer's 41st birthday. But despite the couple's recent sighting, they have yet to publicly address their relationship.

Days later, the BBC claimed that Perry and Trudeau's relationship just might work because they have more in common than what the public may realise.

Jose Rodriguez, professor of communication at California State University Long Beach said that the relationship is a perfect rebrand for the public figures.

Perry's dating Trudeau can serve as the bridge that she needs to propel her civic and philanthropic endeavours. Trudeau, on the other hand, appears to have a much softer persona now that he's dating Perry.

Perry was previously married to Orlando Bloom. The exes announced their split last summer. They share one daughter together.

Trudeau's marriage to his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, ended in August 2025. The former couple has three children together.