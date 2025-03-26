A shocking Variety report on Tuesday claimed to reveal behind-the-scenes tensions between Snow White stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Insiders maintained that the two actresses got along well during filming and had no personal animosity. However, things reportedly became strained in the lead-up to the film's 21 March release.

Zegler's Post Reportedly Sparks Tensions

While initial speculation suggested that Zegler, 23, and Gadot, 39, clashed over their differing views on the Gaza war, sources say their fallout was actually triggered by a social media post Zegler made earlier in March.

Variety reported that Zegler referred to Gadot as 'a professional pageant queen' in a response on Instagram after they jointly presented an award at the Oscars on 2 March. Insiders suggested that this comment is seen as 'a dismissive way to describe a fellow actress.'

As the movie's release approached, Disney opted to have Zegler and Gadot handle most of their promotional appearances individually. Variety's sources indicated that this choice 'fueled the perception of a feud' between the pair.

Insiders claim that Zegler and Gadot were 'mostly kept apart' during the less elaborate 'Snow White' premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on 15 March. Additionally, Variety reports that for the screening right after the premiere, Zegler was supposedly seated two rows ahead of Gadot and her family.

Disney's Diminishing Hopes for 'Snow White'

The publication stated that by the time the premiere occurred, 'Disney had given up hope that the film could overcome the backlash' that was dominating discussions about it. Furthermore, strain arose between the performers after Zegler posted 'Free Palestine' on X when the initial trailer for 'Snow White' debuted online in August 2024. (Gadot is from Israel.)

and always remember, free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024

Variety's report indicates that 'Snow White' producer Marc Platt travelled to New York to speak with Zegler about her pro-Palestine message, which she reportedly declined to remove. The outlet also claimed that Gadot received threats against her life, leading Disney to cover the costs of additional security measures for her.

'Free Palestine' Fallout

'[Zegler] didn't understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal, for anyone,' an insider told the outlet. Zegler criticised supporters of President Donald Trump after the 2024 election, which led some Disney fans to declare they would boycott the film.

Variety reported that Disney 'had had enough' with Zegler after the Trump post. Platt, 67, allegedly met with Zegler once more, and she began collaborating with a social media expert hired by Disney to review her posts before the movie's release.

The 'West Side Story' star's pro-Palestine X post garnered 8.9 million views, and while some critics chided the actress for promoting the Disney film alongside her political opinions, others reportedly voiced opposition towards Gadot, 39.

Gadot Stands Firm

In October 2023, Gadot expressed her backing for her homeland after Hamas launched a devastating attack at the Nova Music Festival. 'I stand with Israel you should too,' the Israeli actress wrote on Instagram at the time. 'The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!' she added.

Earlier in March, Gadot upheld her choice to support Israel after demonstrators disrupted her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. 'There is a challenge for people to speak on social media because there is so much hate going on and so many bots and so many angry people that are looking for a cause,' she told Variety.

'After 7 October, [2023], I don't talk politics — because who cares about the celebrity talking about politics? I'm an artist. I want to entertain people. I want to bring hope and be a beacon of light whenever I say anything about the world.'

'But on 7 October, when people were abducted from their homes, from their beds, men, women, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors, were going through the horrors of what happened that day, I could not be silent,' she added.

Walk of Fame Protest

Gadot acknowledged feeling 'shocked by the amount of hate' directed her way and 'by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea.' The 'Wonder Woman' star faced further criticism at her Walk of Fame ceremony on 18 March. Pro-Palestinian protesters arrived outside the event holding signs that read 'No Other Land Won Oscar' and 'Heros Fight Like Palestinians.'