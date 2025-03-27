Disney's beleaguered Snow White remake has been thrown into deeper controversy after producer Marc Platt's son labelled lead actress Rachel Zegler 'immature' and 'narcissistic'—a tirade that has only added fuel to the fire surrounding the 2025 live-action disaster.

Jonah Platt's comments, which exploded on social media this week, came after Variety reported that his father flew to New York to confront Zegler about her politically charged Instagram activity. But Jonah's impassioned defence of his father has instead sparked fresh backlash and reignited debates over free speech, power dynamics in Hollywood, and Disney's ongoing PR nightmare.

Jonah Platt's Public Rant

It all began when an Instagram user commented on Jonah's post, questioning Marc Platt's decision to fly across the country to scold Zegler.

'Your dad flew to NYC to reprimand a young actress? Any words on this? Cuz that's creepy as hell and uncalled for. People have the right to free speech no? Shame on your father.'

In response, Jonah, 38, launched into an angry tirade: 'Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract...'

He insisted Zegler's posts had impacted ticket sales, stating: 'This is called adult responsibility and accountability... Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions.'

He accused the actress of jeopardising the livelihoods of those who worked on the film:

'Her own immature desires... put at risk the crew and the film's blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful.'

Jonah closed the rant by asserting: 'Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.'

Fans Fire Back: 'Embarrassing'

Jonah's comments have not gone unchallenged. Netizens flooded his Instagram with criticism, satire, and outright mockery.

'Jonah Platt is damn near 40 and popping veins over a girl born in 2001,' one user wrote.

Another jabbed: '"Had to leave his family" is a crazy thing to say about a 67-year-old billionaire with adult children.'

'Jonah Platt has no idea how films work,' a third chimed in. 'Box office has no effect on blue-collar workers who worked on this film. They were already paid!'

Others noted what they saw as hypocrisy: 'Did your dad also fly out to reprimand Gal Greenstein for publicising her personal politics?' one commenter asked, referencing Snow White co-star Gal Gadot, who has also shared strong political views publicly.

Jonah has since archived most of his Instagram posts following the backlash, but the fury continues under his remaining photos, with comments like 'Embarrassing', 'We love Rachel', and 'Booo' dominating the space.

Zegler's Controversial Posts and Studio Response

Zegler, 23, has found herself at the centre of controversy before. Last August, after celebrating 120 million trailer views for Snow White, she posted, 'And always remember, free Palestine'—a comment that reportedly triggered Marc Platt's intervention.

According to Variety, Marc advised her to get social media coaching and think carefully before posting, warning that both the film and her future career were at risk. Zegler refused to delete the post.

She later caused further uproar by writing, 'F**k Donald Trump' and stating she hoped his supporters 'never know peace'—comments which led to another intervention by Platt. This time, Zegler reportedly agreed to have her posts vetted by a Disney-approved social media expert.

Despite these efforts, the damage appears to have been done.

A Flop at the Box Office

The film's performance has been disastrous, pulling in just £33.1 million ($43 million) during its opening weekend—staggering for a film with a reported £161 million ($209 million) budget. For comparison, Disney's 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast earned £275 million ($357 million) in its debut weekend.

Beyond Zegler's headlines, the film has faced multiple controversies, including criticism for its depiction of dwarfism, a reimagined plot far removed from the original fairytale, and accusations of pandering to 'woke' audiences.

Social media is now filled with images of empty cinema screenings, sarcastic memes, and scathing reviews, as the film continues to sink under the weight of its troubled publicity.