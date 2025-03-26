Once touted as a modern reimagining of a beloved classic, Disney's live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has instead become a cinematic cautionary tale. Earning a disappointing £33.1 million ($43 million) on its opening weekend — against a bloated budget of £161 million ($209 million) — the film has floundered both critically and commercially. Compared to hits like Beauty and the Beast, which took in £275 million ($357 million) during its debut weekend, Snow White's performance has raised serious questions about the studio's strategy.

According to The Telegraph, it marks one of Disney's worst openings for a live-action remake. Meanwhile, Rotten Tomatoes audiences have slapped it with a meagre 43% approval rating. In an era where nostalgia sells and franchises dominate, Snow White has seemingly missed the mark on every level — from casting and storytelling to marketing and timing.

Rachel Zegler's Remarks Spark Outrage

Controversy has dogged the film since its announcement, much of it centred on lead actress Rachel Zegler. Though her casting as a Latina Snow White was initially praised by some, Zegler's public comments quickly soured public opinion. She dismissed the original 1937 classic, labelling the prince's behaviour 'weird' and akin to stalking, and stated that the remake intentionally removed the romantic storyline altogether.

These remarks, which went viral, prompted backlash from longtime Disney fans who felt the studio was disregarding the story's fairytale roots in favour of what critics called a 'woke agenda'. Zegler further stoked political flames by criticising President Donald Trump following his 2025 re-election, triggering calls for boycotts from conservative circles.

According to International Business Times UK, Disney even considered removing her from the project but ultimately limited her press appearances instead.

Gal Gadot's Involvement Adds Fuel To The Fire

Zegler wasn't the only point of contention. Gal Gadot, cast as the Evil Queen, faced scrutiny for her ties to the Israeli military. Gadot, who previously served in the Israel Defense Forces and has publicly voiced support for the nation and Israeli hostages held by Hamas, became a lightning rod amid growing global tensions over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Pro-Palestine activists accused Disney of platforming a figure they associate with 'occupation and terror', urging audiences to boycott the film as a form of protest. The backlash escalated when Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was disrupted by protestors, with her new star being vandalised during a clash between opposing demonstrators.

The 'Magical Creatures' Misstep

Disney's decision to reimagine the Seven Dwarfs as CGI 'magical creatures' was intended to sidestep outdated stereotypes — but instead sparked backlash from all sides. Fans of the original were frustrated by yet another drastic change, while members of the dwarfism community criticised the studio for eliminating an opportunity to cast actors with dwarfism.

Actor Peter Dinklage, who has long campaigned for more nuanced portrayals of little people in media, slammed Disney's approach as hypocritical. 'You're progressive in one way and you're still making that fing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together,' he said. 'What the f are you doing, man?'

To make matters worse, the CGI was widely panned. One US reviewer described the digitally rendered characters as 'creepy' and 'less immersive' than even the woodland animals featured in the film, diminishing the overall viewing experience.

Marketing Misfires And Delayed Ticket Sales

Fuelled by backlash and internal uncertainty, Disney's promotional campaign for Snow White felt half-hearted at best. Instead of a glitzy London premiere, the studio opted for a subdued event at the Alcázar of Segovia in Spain — the castle said to have inspired Disney's own — but the event was not advertised or attended by press, feeding speculation that Disney had already lost faith in the project.

Advance ticket sales were another red flag. Unlike previous live-action films such as The Little Mermaid and Mufasa: The Lion King, which opened pre-sales a month ahead of release, Snow White tickets only became available two weeks before launch. As one insider told The Hollywood Reporter, 'An advance sales cycle of less than two weeks just screams, "We have zero faith in this thing."'

A Flop For The History Books

Social media has not been kind. Users have shared images of empty cinemas and mocked the film's 'modernisation' attempts. Between boycott campaigns, CGI missteps, and confusing character overhauls, Disney's latest remake has become an unexpected flashpoint in ongoing debates over inclusion, politics, and nostalgia.

Whether this marks a turning point for Disney or just another box office disappointment remains to be seen. But one thing is clear — Snow White (2025) has failed to win hearts, fill seats, or justify its extravagant production budget. If anything, it's become a masterclass in how not to modernise a classic.