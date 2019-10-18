Novak Djokovic's mother, Dijana Djokovic, feels that her son might end up holding the most Grand Slam titles by the time he retires. In order to get there, he needs to overtake his main rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

In a recent interview, Novak's mom expressed her confidence in his son's abilities. Although she is aware that the Serbian behemoth has been suffering quite a number of injuries lately, she believes her son's fitness will play an instrumental role in helping him secure more Grand Slam titles than Federer and Nadal.

Dijana told a reporter, "I think he will (win more Grand Slam titles). I think it is on his mind. His goal is to be the best in the world. So if he wants that, he must win more Slams. I just wish he is healthy. If he is healthy I can bet, I am sure, I believe he will do that. He is working on himself and preparing for every match, especially when playing Nadal or Federer."

She also revealed to Express that when the crowd cheers for Nadal or Federer, the Joker plays mind games with himself. He convinces his brain that the audience is supporting him and not his opponents. This way, he stays motivated even when the chips are down.

As we speak, Federer has won 20 Grand Slams while Nadal has won 19 times. Novak has 16 Grand Slams to his name. He will need 4 more titles to become the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T).

Speaking of age, the Novak, 32 is slightly younger than Nadal, 33 and Federer, 38. If he stays healthy, he has a bit more time to realise his mother's prediction. Speaking of head-to-head clashes, Nole has positive records against both maestros. The latest big win for Novak came against Federer in an epic Wimbledon Final earlier this year.

Novak and Federer have faced each other 48 times. Novak leads 26–22 overall and 10–6 in Grand Slams.

Meanwhile, "The Joker" has faced Nadal 54 times. 26 games have been on hard courts,24 on clay courts and 4 on grass. Nadal leads Novak on clay 17–7, while the Serbian overtook the Spaniard 19-7 on hard courts.