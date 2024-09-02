KEY POINTS Cuban said he initially supported Trump when he launched his 2016 campaign and even said in 2015 that he would consider being his running mate.

But he was quick to back Harris when she became the presumptive nominee at the end of July.

Mark Cuban, the billionaire and Shark Tank host, recently stirred up a storm on social media with a poll he posted to his followers on X (formerly Twitter) last week. The poll posed a simple yet provocative question: "Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?" The options were the 2024 Republican and Democratic candidates.

Despite Cuban's vocal criticism of Donald Trump in recent years, the results of the poll were overwhelmingly in favor of the former president. Out of 804,173 votes cast, 68.9% of respondents said they would prefer their children to look up to Trump, while only 31.1% chose Kamala Harris.

Reactions and Debates Erupt

The poll quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of comments and discussions across social media. Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, shared a video of Louisiana Senator John Kennedy in response to the poll. In the video, Kennedy remarked, "Some people don't like President Trump, and I know some people don't like Vice President Harris. But I would remind folks that you're not picking a spouse here or a life partner. You're picking the President of the United States." He emphasized that the decision should be based on the candidates' policies and records rather than personal feelings.

Criticisms of Kamala Harris

As the poll results circulated, some users revisited old criticisms of Kamala Harris, particularly from right-wing circles. Several MAGA supporters cited unproven claims about Harris's rise in California politics as a reason why they would not want their daughters to look up to her. Valentina Gomez, a Republican who recently lost her bid for Missouri Secretary of State, tweeted directly at Cuban, questioning whether he would want his daughters to achieve success in the same way Harris allegedly did.

One user on X commented, "Trump has many qualities—honey badger mindset, grit, perseverance, entrepreneurial spirit—and numerous flaws. Harris is an empty human being whose rise has utilized knee-level talents." Another added, "I want my kids to grow up and never drink or smoke. Trump's children are a great example of his persona and character."

Cuban's Complicated Relationship with Trump

Cuban's relationship with Trump has evolved over the years. Initially, Cuban supported Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, even stating in 2015 that he would consider being his running mate. In a conversation with former 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on X Spaces, Cuban explained his early support for Trump: "In 2015, I was like, 'He's great. He's not a typical Stepford candidate.' I thought that was a positive."

However, Cuban admitted that part of his support was rooted in his belief that Trump had little chance of winning. "I just wanted to kind of screw things up in traditional politics, which I'm not a fan of," he said. Despite his initial backing of Trump, Cuban has since become a vocal critic. However, he was quick to endorse Harris when she became the presumptive Democratic nominee at the end of July.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, also weighed in on the discussion. After a post surfaced on X calling Cuban an "idiot" for conducting the poll, Musk responded with a jab: "The tenacity of his stupidity is a marvel to behold."

The 2024 Election: What's Next?

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, the stakes continue to rise. With just a few months left until election day on Tuesday, November 5, the race is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in recent history. Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by President Joe Biden after he withdrew from the race in July, has taken center stage as the Democratic candidate. Her campaign has been marked by sharp criticisms of her opponent, Donald Trump, who is seeking a third term.

Trump, on the other hand, has had a whirlwind campaign, marked by a strong debate performance in June, an assassination attempt at a rally in July, and the subsequent withdrawal of his main rival. While Trump appeared to be gaining momentum during the summer, the Democrats' decision to back Harris has shifted the focus away from him and seems to have unified the party.