Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, is facing explosive allegations that she began dating the President's son as part of a plan to connect with Elon Musk. Sources claim the 38-year-old Palm Beach socialite saw Trump Jr., 47, as her gateway into the billionaire circle surrounding the Tesla founder.

The alleged motive, insiders say, stemmed from her desire to climb higher in elite social ranks — and possibly start a family with Musk himself.

Anderson Wanted to Have Elon's Babies

According to a source close to Anderson, she made no secret of her ambitions. 'She was going for Elon Musk', said a friend, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of angering the Trump family. The friend alleged that Anderson once said she wanted to have one of Musk's babies and believed dating Trump Jr. would help her get closer to him.

At the time, Musk, 54, had become one of Donald Trump's most influential backers. His public endorsement of Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign brought the two men closer politically and socially. Insiders now claim that Anderson saw that connection as her opportunity to enter Musk's orbit.

The billionaire behind SpaceX, is now a father to at least 14 children from four women and has often expressed his wish to continue expanding his family, citing concerns over falling global birth rates.

However, since ending his relationship with musician Grimes in 2022, after four years together and three children, Musk has not been linked to anyone publicly.

Despite Anderson's reported intentions, her plans never materialised. She remains in a relationship with Trump Jr., although their romance began around the same time he split from his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Alleged Overlap in Trump Jr.'s Dating Timeline

Guilfoyle, 56, and Trump Jr. started dating in 2018 and got engaged two years later. However, by late 2024, cracks in their relationship had become public. Anderson and Trump Jr. were seen holding hands in Palm Beach shortly before he confirmed the end of his engagement that December.

Anderson had already established herself within the Trump circle. She attended the Republican National Convention in July 2024, sitting behind Trump Jr., while Guilfoyle appeared elsewhere in the same venue — a moment many described as uncomfortable.

Coming from a wealthy Palm Beach family, Anderson was perceived as a more refined match for Trump Jr., compared to Guilfoyle, who often faced criticism for her loud style and public persona. Yet, Trump reportedly maintained some loyalty to his son's former fiancée.

After his re-election, he appointed Guilfoyle as US Ambassador to Greece, a move that effectively relocated her abroad and left room for his son's new romance to grow.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Says Don Jr. Is 'No Prize'

Now living in Athens, Guilfoyle has reportedly kept a close eye on her ex's movements. Sources revealed that Trump Jr. and Anderson divide their time between his Florida ranch and her West Palm Beach townhouse but that he occasionally visits the Jupiter mansion he once shared with Guilfoyle.

'Kim isn't too happy about this', said one insider, referring to Anderson possibly visiting the property. 'She's worried about the things she left behind. The last thing she wants is Bettina using something she owns.'

Despite moving on professionally and geographically, Guilfoyle has allegedly dismissed her ex with one biting line: 'He's no prize'.

Anderson Defends Don Jr. From Haters

While Anderson keeps her romance private, she occasionally defends Trump Jr. online. When a report surfaced earlier this year describing him as a 'spoiled heir' and 'the most despised member of the family', Anderson clapped back on Instagram.

'Rumours are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots', she wrote. She added sarcastically, 'Definitely an "insider" very familiar with @donaldtrumpjr'.

In a final show of affection, she praised him as 'the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful and brilliant person I have ever known... and even that is an understatement'.