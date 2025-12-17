Donald Trump Jr. has publicly confirmed his engagement to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson during a White House Christmas party. However, the viral footage capturing the moment has sparked an unexpected online debate — not for what was said, but for what many viewers believe was conspicuously missing.

President Donald Trump announced his eldest son's engagement on Monday evening (15 December) amid applause from guests at the festive gathering. The moment was shared on X by conservative commentator Laura Loomer and quickly circulated across social media platforms. Many observed a detail that divided opinion: the newly engaged couple appeared to share no kiss during the public announcement.

Heartfelt Words, Reserved Body Language

In the video, Trump Jr., aged 47, appeared visibly moved as he addressed the crowd. 'I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well,' he said. 'I want to thank Bettina for that one word: Yes.'

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

Anderson responded with her own remarks, praising First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas decorations before expressing her gratitude. 'This has been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life,' she said. 'I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.'

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. confirmed to CNN that he proposed over the weekend, with the White House party serving as the public setting for the announcement.

Despite the warmth of their words, eagle-eyed viewers noted that the couple maintained what some described as a measured distance throughout the event — prompting speculation about their public dynamic.

Why Some Couples Keep Affection Private

However, relationship experts suggest that viewers should not read too much into what they see online. Dr. John Gottman of the Gottman Institute, who has studied couples for more than 40 years, explains that some people tend to avoid fights by staying silent or holding back feelings; yet their bonds can remain strong and satisfying.

Psychological research indicates that couples who do not display PDA (public displays of affection) often communicate and understand each other's feelings well. Their connection does not necessarily require proof through hugs or kisses in public, as such gestures are influenced by personal character, upbringing, or individual comfort levels, rather than the strength of the relationship.

Third Time's the Charm?

This engagement marks Trump Jr.'s third marriage. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he became engaged in 2004 and married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, according to CNN. Vanessa filed for divorce in 2018. The couple share five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

In 2020, Trump Jr. became engaged to former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, though the pair reportedly separated in late 2024. President Trump later nominated Guilfoyle as the US ambassador to Greece, a position confirmed by the Senate in September.

Trump Jr. and Anderson were first publicly linked in August 2024, when photographs surfaced of them together in Palm Beach, according to the Daily Mail. By December of that year, Anderson was accompanying him to family gatherings at Mar-a-Lago. Her attendance at President Trump's inauguration in January 2025 further solidified her position within the family's inner circle.

Who Is Bettina Anderson?

Anderson, aged 39, is the daughter of banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr., who became the youngest bank president in America when he led Worth Avenue National Bank at just 26, and Swedish-born philanthropist Inger Anderson.

She is an advocate for the Hope for Depression Research Foundation, which funds mental health research, and supports Project Paradise, a Florida conservation initiative. Sources close to the couple previously told People that 'Bettina seems great for him.'

Whether their reserved public demeanour reflects personal preference or the formality of a White House setting remains open to interpretation — but their words, at least, seemed to speak volumes.