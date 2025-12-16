Bettina Anderson is now engaged to Donald Trump Jr, after the couple's relationship was publicly confirmed in dramatic fashion inside the White House on 15 December 2025.

The engagement was revealed during a festive holiday gathering hosted by President Trump, who announced it to guests during his remarks. Moments later, Trump Jr took the microphone himself, confirming the proposal and describing Anderson's acceptance as a 'big win'.

The announcement ended months of speculation surrounding the couple, whose increasingly public appearances had fuelled rumours throughout 2025, particularly following Trump's return to office.

A White House Reveal Months in the Making

The timing of the announcement was notable. Trump Jr and Anderson had been quietly appearing together at political and social events for much of the year, though neither had confirmed their relationship publicly.

A spokesperson later confirmed the engagement, saying the couple had chosen to share the news with family and close friends before making it public.

President Trump addressed guests during the White House holiday celebrations, where multiple members of the Trump family were in attendance. The reveal quickly became the focal point of the evening, with guests reacting audibly as the news spread through the room.

President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

Trump Jr. Was at a Loss for Words

Donald Trump Jr. stepped forward during the celebrations and admitted feeling 'at a loss for words'. He joked about his usual comfort with public speaking, then thanked Bettina Anderson for saying 'Yes'. He described nerves during a proposal moment while awaiting an answer. Guest reactions brought cheers that carried across the halls.

He framed acceptance as a personal milestone near year-end and labelled the outcome a 'big win'. The video shared later showed brief humour mixed with relief. Crowd energy grew as he handed the microphone over. Anderson then addressed attendees with thanks.

Anderson Feels 'Like the Luckiest Girl in the World'

Bettina Anderson opened her remarks by thanking President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for hosting. She praised the White House decorations and called the weekend unforgettable. Anderson said she would marry 'love of my life' and added she felt 'like the luckiest girl in the world'. Applause followed as she paused.

She then turned toward her future father-in-law, who offered a cheek kiss and said 'Good luck'. Guests responded again with cheers. Scene closed with visible warmth and formal smiles.

Trump Jr.'s Third Engagement

This is Donald Trump Jr.'s third engagement. He first proposed to Vanessa Trump in 2004, marrying her the following year at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. The couple divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage and share five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Trump Jr later became engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a prominent Republican fundraiser and former Fox News host. Guilfoyle played visible roles during the 2020 and 2024 Republican conventions before being appointed US ambassador to Greece. She officially assumed the post in Athens last month.

Her appointment as ambassador for Greece arrived hours after early tabloid images showed Trump Jr holding hands with Anderson in Palm Beach last December. Guilfoyle then took up post in Athens the previous month, after being sworn in in September.

Speculation around Anderson had already grown by 2024. She appeared seated behind an engaged couple during the Republican National Convention that July. That placement fuelled talk without confirmation.

Monday night remarks finally shifted rumour into record while leaving plans undisclosed.

Photos of Bettina Anderson

As the celebrations wound down, guests described the atmosphere as warm and celebratory rather than political. For now, the engagement adds a new chapter to the Trump family story — one revealed not through a press release, but beneath the chandeliers of the White House itself.

