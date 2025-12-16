Following her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. at the White House, global attention has turned to Bettina Anderson, the woman set to marry the US President's eldest son, and the life she led before stepping onto one of the world's most scrutinised stages.

From her family wealth and education to her business ventures, modelling work, estimated net worth and past relationships, Anderson's background offers insight into how a relatively private socialite became a future member of America's most powerful political dynasty.

Bettina and Trump Jr. Now Engaged

The engagement was announced on 15 December 2025 during a White House appearance led by President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr., 47, spoke openly about the proposal and admitted the moment was nerve-racking.

'I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well,' Trump Jr. said, before adding, 'I want to thank Bettina for that one word: 'Yes.''

Anderson later addressed the crowd and described the moment's scale. 'This has been the most unforgettable weekend. I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,' she said, while also praising the White House setting and First Lady Melania Trump's decorations.

When Is the Marriage?

As of December 2025, the couple have not announced a wedding date. Both have focused their public comments on the engagement rather than timelines or logistics.

Anderson described the week as the most unbelievable of her life, while Trump Jr. kept his remarks centred on the proposal itself. No formal plans have been shared, though attention has already shifted to what comes next for the high-profile couple.

Who Is Bettina Anderson?

Bettina Anderson was born in December 1986 and grew up in Palm Beach, Florida. She is the daughter of Harry Loy Anderson Jr., a banker and entrepreneur who became president of Worth Avenue National Bank at the age of 26, and Inger Anderson, a philanthropist.

Speaking about her mother in 2022, Anderson said, 'She has always been an inspiration to me.' Her education reflects her privileged upbringing. She attended Palm Beach Day School, later St Andrew's School in Boca Raton, and graduated from Columbia University in 2009 with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation.

Bettina's Career and Business Interests

Anderson has built a varied professional profile that spans business, philanthropy and media. She is the founder and chief executive of BAE Ventures LLC and previously worked as a director of business development within the pharmaceutical sector.

Alongside her corporate work, she has modelled for jewellery brands, appeared on the cover of Quest magazine in 2020, and was described as a local influencer by Palm Beach Illustrated in 2021.

She also co-founded The Paradise Fund with her brothers, focusing on disaster relief and charitable support.

Bettina's Net Worth

Bettina Anderson's net worth has not been officially disclosed. Unverified estimates place it between $500,000 and $600,000 (£372,400 to £446,760) as of late 2025. Her income is linked to business ventures, modelling, and brand collaborations.

Her family background suggests broader wealth. She grew up in a multimillion-dollar Palm Beach estate, later bought her own West Palm Beach home for $860,000 (£640,356), and is often seen wearing high-end fashion at major social events.

'Her Past Relationships'

Before her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Anderson was linked to William 'Beau' Wrigley Jr., heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune, in 2017. She has never been married and has no children.

She and Trump Jr. were first seen together in August 2024, months before his reported split from Kimberly Guilfoyle. Since then, Anderson has appeared alongside Trump Jr. at major family and political events, leading to the engagement that now places her firmly in public view.

As Bettina Anderson prepares to marry into the Trump family, her past — wealth, work and relationships — is now firmly part of the public record.

What remains to be seen is how she will navigate her future role at the intersection of politics, power and relentless public scrutiny.