A prominent mental health professional who has monitored Donald Trump's conduct since his first term has issued a chilling new warning, asserting that the former president's profound psychological insecurity is not only manifesting as paranoia but is making him increasingly 'more dangerous'.

When a respected Ivy League-trained psychiatrist sounds the alarm on a sitting president, the world must take notice. For years, the public debate around Donald Trump has centred on his policies and public rhetoric, yet a significant segment of the mental health community has consistently pointed to a deeper, more pathological root.

Now, a new warning suggests that Mr Trump's seemingly relentless drive for power is less about political ambition and more about compensating for a profound psychological deficit: a sense of 'unbelonging' that is morphing into a genuine threat.

Paranoia and the 'Unbelonging': Decoding Donald Trump's Psychological State

The escalating danger has been meticulously chronicled by Dr. Bandy Lee, a recognised expert in the field. Dr. Lee, who is described as a 'forensic and social psychiatrist turned whistleblower on power, violence, and presidential pathology,' offered her stark assessment during an appearance on The Daily Beast's podcast. When asked about Mr Trump's sense of his own limitations, her response was immediate and alarming.

'Absolutely. And that is why he is constantly on guard. He's paranoid,' she observed.

Dr. Lee has argued that Mr Trump's actions, which critics often view as an overreach of authority, are actually the result of this deep-seated pathology. She highlighted specific instances, such as 'deploying the National Guard to fight crime in major cities' and 'ongoing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents,' as evidence of this growing paranoia.

The accumulation of state power, Dr. Lee argued, serves a singular, defensive purpose. She stated that while people may see him as 'the most powerful man on the planet. Why does he need more and more? His actions reveal a man creating a personal army.

Dr. Lee continued, 'He's now accumulating ICE agents as a government police force. He's now required every state to deploy 500 National Guard members to function essentially as a guard for himself against the people.'

The Dangerous Correlation: Insecurity and the Threat Level in Donald Trump's Psychological State

The core of the psychiatrist's warning is the correlation between Mr Trump's internal psychological fragility and the external threat he poses. Dr. Lee determined that when Mr Trump 'demands this kind of powerful positioning of himself, he's doing so from a place of pathology. It's not a healthy demand.'

This unhealthy drive for absolute power paradoxically increases his own psychological instability. 'So he's doing so in a way that actually fuels his sense of insecurity, his own unfitness, his unbelonging, and so he will increasingly become more defensive and more dangerous,' Dr. Lee predicted.

This prediction aligns with the themes explored in her books, including the 2017 bestseller The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump and its 2024 sequel, The More Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 40 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Warn Anew.

Dr. Lee believes the solution lies not in fighting his power but in confronting the underlying mental health issues. She offered a direct approach for curbing his authority, suggesting, 'One thing about dangerous individuals such as Donald Trump is that once we contain him, we will see immediately how he would be reduced, he would fold in on himself and no longer be as threatening and intimidating as he seems right now.'

She urged institutions and agencies to consult mental health experts to manage the situation.

Trump's mental fitness has been a recurring public topic. In October, he confused a cognitive exam—which tests for early signs of dementia—with an IQ test after boasting to reporters about a 'perfect' MRI.

He subsequently used the idea of an IQ test to insult his political opponents, stating, 'They have Jasmine Crockett, a low-IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,' adding, 'Those are very hard – They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests.'

The White House, however, vehemently dismissed Dr. Lee's assessment, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson snapping back to the outlet that the psychiatrist herself needs treatment. Jackson stated, 'Hopefully this 'doctor' knows how to treat TDS — she can start with herself.'

TDS is the acronym for 'Trump Derangement Syndrome,' a term often used by Mr Trump's supporters to dismiss criticism as politically motivated.