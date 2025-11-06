A seemingly routine White House press conference descended into chaos on Thursday when a man collapsed on live television, just feet away from President Donald Trump.

The abrupt and dramatic incident, which occurred during an announcement on lowering drug costs, has sparked questions of a bizarre coincidence, as it marks the second medical emergency to unfold around a key Trump health adviser, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in the Oval Office this year.

An Announcement Interrupted by On-Air Collapse

The event was being livestreamed on November 6 as President Trump and his health advisers gathered to discuss new measures for weight loss drugs. As Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks addressed the room, a man standing near the president's desk suddenly fainted.

Dr. Oz, Trump's head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, immediately sprang into action, rushing to catch the man as he fell. Other officials helped lay the individual on the floor while a White House aide instructed the press to leave the room, and journalists were escorted back to the Briefing Room.

White House Officials Downplay the Incident

Minutes after the commotion, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement to the press pool, assuring them the man was 'okay'.

'During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted', she said. 'The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly'.

When the conference continued, President Trump also addressed the interruption. 'One of the representatives of one of the companies got a little light-headed and so they went down, and he's fine', Trump stated. 'He's got doctor's care, but he's fine. So we had a little bit of an interruption. Sorry for that'.

Has the Oval Office Become Cursed for Dr Oz?

For Dr. Oz, the chaotic scene was eerily familiar. This marks the second time a live event featuring the celebrity doctor-turned-official in the Oval Office has been derailed by a medical scare.

Back on April 18, his own granddaughter, 11-year-old Philomena, collapsed during his swearing-in ceremony. The incident happened as President Trump was delivering remarks about Dr. Oz's nomination and began discussing the 'great danger' of a nuclear-armed Iran.

Footage from the event showed journalists reacting to the commotion as one of Dr. Oz's daughters could be heard shouting, 'Philo fainted, Philo fainted. Dad, go!'. Daphne Oz, the girl's mother, later confirmed on Instagram that her daughter was well, posting, 'We are so grateful it was nothing serious, and she bounced right back'.

🚨 A health emergency causing a pharma executive to collapse occured at Donald Trump’s announcement today in The Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/1AIQufsaTh — Clement (@88cIement) November 6, 2025

Mystery Lingers Over Man's Identity

Adding to the confusion surrounding Thursday's events, the identity of the man who collapsed remains a mystery. He was initially identified by Getty Images as Gordon Findlay, the global brand director for Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk.

However, the pharmaceutical company quickly released a statement to multiple outlets clarifying that Findlay was not present at the event. The man's identity remains unconfirmed, as reported by news sources.