He is about to become a global icon as the new Man of Steel, but David Corenswet is first making headlines for a powerful real-world stance. The Superman star has joined a growing chorus of over 5,000 actors, directors, and producers in a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions.

The group, Film Workers for Palestine, accuses these institutions of being 'complicit in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people'.

Why Thousands, Including Hollywood's Elite, Are Taking a Stand

The pledge, which launched in September with around 1,200 names, has swelled to more than 5,000 signatories. Corenswet, 32, is a rising Hollywood star who will also appear in 2026's Supergirl.

His Superman film grossed over £480 million ($600 million) globally, with some interpreting it as critical of Israel.

Corenswet is not alone. Other high-profile signatories include Academy Award winners Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo, and Javier Bardem. Actors Josh O'Connor, Ayo Edebiri, Riz Ahmed, and Tilda Swinton have also signed. They are joined by acclaimed directors Ava DuVernay, Yorgos Lanthimos, Adam McKay, and Joshua Oppenheimer.

Answering the 'Urgent Call' from Palestinian Filmmakers

The group says it is responding to appeals from Palestinian filmmakers. These filmmakers have urged the global industry to 'refuse silence, racism and dehumanisation' and to 'do everything humanly possible' to end complicity.

In a joint statement, the advocacy group said, 'In this urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror'.

The pledge cites the ICJ's ruling that there is a 'plausible risk of genocide in Gaza'. It also states that Israel's occupation and apartheid policies are unlawful.

Why Fans Are Hailing Corenswet as the 'Real Superman'

Corenswet, who is Jewish, has earned significant praise online for his decision. Many fans are lauding the move as a 'real-life hero moment', feeling it aligns with the values Superman represents.

This praise has drawn comparisons to Dean Cain, who played the hero in the 1990s series Lois & Clark. Cain notably told Fox News he had joined ICE to support Donald Trump's anti-immigration agenda.

Netizens suggest Corenswet's decision shows courage to choose 'fairness over fear', portraying him as someone who acts heroically both on and off screen.

i absolutely adore how superman has become synonymous with palestinian liberation, and to make it even better David Corenswet, the first jewish superman, is publicly boycotting israel. I LOVE SUPERMAN!!! FREE PALESTINE!!! pic.twitter.com/PN44cCRgt8 — Tara (@gayratgirlboy75) September 18, 2025

Historic Parallels and a Growing Industry Divide

This pledge is a major talking point, highlighting a significant divide in Hollywood as the Gaza crisis continues to draw global attention. While many stars have signed, others have not, citing the issue's complexity or preferring to avoid public political stances.

Organisers say the declaration is inspired by the 1987 'Filmmakers United Against Apartheid', founded by Martin Scorsese and Jonathan Demme to oppose distribution in apartheid South Africa.

The move comes amid wider protests. Members of the US actors' union SAG-AFTRA published an open letter, while Equity UK passed a motion affirming performers' rights to speak out. Arab film figures, including Bassem Youssef and Khalid Abdalla, have also added their names to the list.