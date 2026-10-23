President Donald Trump said doctors had warned that performing poorly on a cognitive test could embarrass him politically.

He repeated the account at a Republican rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, 22 October 2026, while defending his mental fitness.

His remarks followed a medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on 26 May. A publicly released memorandum later reported that Trump scored the maximum on a cognitive screening test.

However, the doctors' alleged warning remains Trump's recollection. The published medical findings do not record the conversation he described.

Donald Trump Recounts Doctors' Warning at Iowa Rally

Trump presented an unsuccessful test as a political risk. He said medical professionals had cautioned him about possible embarrassment. The doctors involved have not independently confirmed his account.

He had offered a similar recollection at a rally in Park City, Kansas, on 19 October. According to a transcript of that speech, Trump quoted a doctor saying, 'If you do poorly, it's going to be a big story.'

The president also complained that favourable results attracted less attention than a disappointing performance might have done. In Kansas, he said his earlier perfect scores had received little publicity.

Trump then discussed an animal-identification exercise and a lengthy arithmetic question. He described the tasks as progressively harder, although the published medical memorandum does not verify his examples.

The distinction is important. Trump's statements show how he presents his performance to supporters, but they do not establish the precise questions he was asked.

In a May Truth Social post, he claimed to have passed four cognitive assessments with full marks. Public records substantiate several perfect scores, but not every test he has described.

What Donald Trump's Medical Results Actually Show

White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella's memorandum, dated 29 May, confirms that Trump underwent his annual examination three days earlier. It identifies the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) and records a score of 30 out of 30.

Barbabella reported normal cognitive function and described the president's neurological examination as showing no abnormalities. The memorandum also said Trump demonstrated strong cardiac, pulmonary and overall physical function.

It was not his first documented maximum score. Barbabella's April 2025 memorandum recorded another 30 out of 30, while physician Ronny Jackson reported the same result in January 2018.

Yet the MoCA is not an intelligence examination. It is a screening tool that assesses abilities including memory, attention, language, and orientation, with lower scores potentially prompting further clinical investigation.

Neurologist Ziad Nasreddine, who developed the assessment, explained in June that it was not designed to identify exceptional intelligence. A perfect score supports normal performance on that screening, not a claim of extraordinary intellectual ability.

The May report also included an AI-assisted electrocardiogram estimate placing Trump's cardiac age approximately 14 years below his chronological age. That was the physician's reported estimate, not an independently established measure of his overall health.

None of these findings verifies the alleged warning about embarrassment. Equally, the anecdote itself provides no evidence of cognitive impairment.

Donald Trump's Remarks Come as Iowa Faces Competitive Midterms

Trump's Sioux City appearance was part of the Republican push ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The party is seeking to retain control of key offices in a state Trump won comfortably in 2024.

Republican Ashley Hinson faces Democrat Josh Turek for the US Senate seat being vacated by Joni Ernst. In the governor's contest, Republican Zach Lahn is running against Democrat Rob Sand.

All four Iowa US House seats are also on the ballot. A Marist poll published on 15 October showed Turek narrowly ahead of Hinson among likely voters. The difference was within the survey's margin of error.

Trump received 55.73% of Iowa's presidential vote in 2024, according to the secretary of state's official figures. Republicans hope his return will encourage voters to back their candidates in November.

His comments about cognitive testing offered a familiar personal argument alongside that electoral appeal. Available medical records support the reported screening scores, while his account of the doctors' private warning remains unconfirmed.