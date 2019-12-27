Christmas feature film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" was aired this month in Canada. The Macaulay Culkin-starrer sparked outrage because of a missing cameo scene of the US president Donald Trump.

According to CNBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) removed the scene from the 1992 mega-hit movie, which contains a brief appearance of the 73-year-old American president. As per the reports, conservative and pro-Trump media sources were quick to notice the modifications made to the film and reacted.

The movie revolves around Kevin McCallister's (as played by Culkin) adventure in New York City after being separated from his family who are headed to Miami. In the scene, Trump's character shows the lost Kevin his way to the lobby in the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Now, CBC has defended itself and explained the cut in a statement. Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at the broadcasting company said in the statement that the scene was omitted years ago, even before Trump became the president.

"CBC responds to criticism that short scene featuring Donald Trump was deleted from movie Home Alone 2, which aired recently. A spokesperson says 'several' cuts made for time. 'These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president," reads the statement on CBC's official Twitter account.

Thompson explained that Trump's appearance was one of the several other cuts that were made to the movie at the time. A total of eight minutes was reportedly removed from the film.

Previously, in the day, Trump took the time to respond to the cut in a series of tweets posted on his official social media account.

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

I guess Justin T doesnâ€™t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

"The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)," Trump said in one of the posts.

The president even mentioned the movie during Christmas Eve video conference with members of the U.S. military from his home in Palm Beach, Florida, and club Mar-a-Lago.

"Well I'm in 'Home Alone 2,'" Trump reportedly said. "A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. It's been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honour to do it," he added.