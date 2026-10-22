Donald Trump reportedly joked at a campaign rally in Pendleton, South Carolina, on Wednesday that Melania Trump was 'absolutely impossible to live with.'

His 21 October remark drew attention amid ongoing online speculation about the couple's marriage, after another widely discussed exchange at the White House.

The couple appeared together two days earlier for a women's health announcement in Washington. Trump praised Melania's work but also made a personal joke that was later discussed on social media. Neither occasion establishes marital problems.

Trump spoke at Clemson University's T. Ed Garrison Arena and Expo Center during a rally ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. His aside about Melania's documentary drew attention beyond the campaign message.

Donald Trump Jokes About Melania After Documentary Release

Referring to the film Melania, Trump reportedly told the crowd, 'Since then ... she's been absolutely impossible to live with,' according to Atlanta Black Star, which linked to a clip of his remarks. The president has previously made similar jokes while promoting his wife's work.

Trump: I didn't get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get the Pulitzer. I should have gotten the Pulitzer for writing too. pic.twitter.com/OAuyWm7to4 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2026

At a Tennessee rally on 11 October, Trump praised the documentary and joked that there was 'only room for one star in the family,' according to a video published by Fox News.

The Amazon MGM Studios film arrived in cinemas on 30 January and began streaming on Prime Video in March. It follows Melania during the 20 days before her husband's January 2025 inauguration, including preparations for the family's return to Washington.

Online responses to Wednesday's remark ranged from mockery to questions about what Trump meant. One X user, quoted by Atlanta Black Star, asked, 'What is he rambling on about?'

Those reactions reveal how viewers interpreted a public joke, not what happens within the couple's private life. No verified evidence establishes a separation.

Donald Trump's White House Remarks Draw Scrutiny

The earlier exchange occurred on Monday, 19 October, when Melania joined her husband in the White House Rose Garden to sign an executive order.

The executive order established a White House Women's Health Task Force and directed health officials to create a Women's Health Division at the National Institutes of Health within 90 days. It did not mean that the new division was already operating.

Melania had championed the initiative and thanked Trump for signing the order. He praised her contribution, telling attendees, 'Melania works so hard,' before describing their conversations about the proposal.

He then turned towards his wife and joked, 'Well, you think she's easy. She's not so easy.' The remark drew laughter, although Trump also called Melania 'very smart.'

The initiative concerned federal medical research. The NIH already has an Office of Research on Women's Health, established in 1990.

Under the order, the proposed division would coordinate with that existing office to improve research and translate findings into healthcare.

Another exchange followed when Trump invited Melania to sign the document. After joking that he did not know whether her signature meant anything, he received a measured reply. 'Yours is the most important,' Melania said, according to accounts of the ceremony.

Toward the end of the event, Trump leaned in to kiss her. She appeared to turn her head, and he kissed her near the cheek. The brief movement drew further online commentary, although it cannot reliably indicate either person's feelings.

Donald and Melania Trump married in 2005 and continue to make public appearances together. Neither public appearance establishes the state of their marriage.

At Monday's signing, Melania was advancing a policy initiative with the president's public backing. Two days later, Trump was joking about her at a political rally. The gap between those recorded moments and online claims about their private relationship remains unverified.